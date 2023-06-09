Blake Lively’s real name reveals that her dad Ernie “broke tradition” in a subtle and touching tribute to the actress’ mom Elaine.

The Gossip Girl star has been in the media spotlight since a child thanks to her parents’ careers in Hollywood. Blake’s debut in the industry came at the age of 10 when she appeared in her father’s film Sandman.

Reality Titbit dives into Blake’s family as we find out about the actress’ siblings and her father’s poignant tribute to her mother about their real family name.

Blake Lively’s dad “broke tradition” with her real name

Blake Lively was born Blake Ellender Brown on August 25, 1987, to parents Ernie Brown and Elaine Lively in Tarzana, Los Angeles.

Ernie, a working actor, decided to honor Blake’s mother Elaine, a talent agent, with a subtle tribute when he chose her family name for their children.

Elaine welcomed three children, Lori, Robyn, and Jason, in a previous marriage.

Elaine and Ernie tied the knot in 1979 and were married for just over 40 years before Ernie’s devastating death in June 2021. They welcomed two children together, Blake, and a son, called Eric.

Who are Blake’s siblings?

All of Blake’s siblings have followed in their parents’ footsteps and pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

Robyn Lively is best known for her roles in the 1989 films Teen Witch and The Karate Kid Part III. She also appeared in the television shows Twin Peaks, Savannah, and Saving Grace and currently stars in the Netflix Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai.

Lori Lively, 56, starred in Teen Witch and Doogie Howser MD, while their brother Ronald Jason Lively is known for his role in European Vacation.

Eric Lively, 41, appeared in a number of movies which include The Butterfly Effect 2, The Breed, and Speak.

Robyn is very active on Instagram

One of Blake’s most active siblings on Instagram is Robyn who often shares throwback pictures with Blake and makes sure to post tributes on her birthday.

On August 25, 2022, Robyn shared an adorable Instagram video of their childhood pictures and best moments growing up.

“Aw, you’re my best friend,” she captioned the video. “Now everyone knows you’re barely younger than me. Happy Birthday sweet sissy, you’re kinda special to me.”