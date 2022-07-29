











The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes and Love is Blind’s Natalie Lee may have had failed engagements, but that doesn’t appear to have stopped them from finding their match elsewhere. They have been spotted in the Caribbean together…

Both the reality TV stars were seen on a tropical breakfast date, and not just that, but they made for a memorable trip by searching for nesting sea turtles. And Blake even had his arm tightly wrapped around Natalie.

Of course, their conservation efforts could purely be shared through friendship or work, but fans have jumped to the conclusion that Blake and Natalie are dating – following their previous eagerness to find love on television.

Blake and Natalie spotted in Caribbean

The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes and Love is Blind season two’s Natalie Lee have recently been enjoying a trip in the Caribbean together. During their time there, they’ve been for dinner, breakfast and searched for turtles.

They have now sparked dating rumors, but neither has confirmed that they are enjoying a romance. It is clear they are working there, having tagged Sea Turtle Conservancy, the world’s oldest sea turtle research and conservation group.

Natalie joked on Instagram that her “favorite part of this trip was the meaningful conversations” that they had during breaks as Blake, who has partnered with FAHLOS to track turtles, held a “dead turtle barnacle”.

Fans react to dating rumors

Since Blake and Natalie sparked speculation about a potential romance, viewers who followed their journeys on reality TV have been convinced they are dating. While this is unconfirmed, they both came out of relationships months ago.

As they enjoy a stay at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, many have commented on Blake’s Instagram video which shared the events of their trip. One follower said: “Blake, Are you dating Natalie? Because it sure does look like it!”

Another commented: “Are you dating Natalie now? I hope so; she’s super smart and deserves a good guy!”

“So are these conservationists in a relationshipist??!! 😁❤️ I hope so!!,” penned a fan of the duo.

They both had failed engagements

After seven months of dating, Blake and now-ex-fiancé Katie Thurston called it quits before she debuted her new relationship with John Hersey a month after they broke off their engagement.

During an interview on podcast Talking It Out, Blake accused Katie, who he won over on The Bachelorette, of emotionally cheating on him after she made her new relationship public. He said:

I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there’s clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did. I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, I guess to some degree. I don’t know if it was partially me, too. Was she in some sense emotionally cheating to some degree because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation?

Natalie, however, was engaged to Shayne Jansen on Love is Blind season two. Their relationship came to an end before the season even ended, having gone their separate ways over constant arguments.

