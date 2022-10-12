









Bling Empire star Kane Lim has fans rooting to see more of him and he’s such a natural on the Netflix series, it may come as no surprise to find out he has also starred in a hit Netflix movie.

In 2021, Kane tried his luck auditioning for a Netflix Christmas movie as the description – successful Asian man – fitted him to a tee and, lo and behold, he bagged the role!

Photo by David Livingston/WireImage

Kane Lim appeared in Christmas movie

Due to his charisma and talent, Kane Lim was hired to act in Netflix Christmas movie A California Christmas: City Lights. The movie debuted in December 2021 and proved a hit.

The movie starred General Hospital stars and real-life husband and wife Lauren and Josh Swickard. In exclusive interview with Hashtag Legend, Kane Lim spoke about getting the movie role:

Lauren and Joshua are my dear friends; I’ve known them for a long time. I thought it would be an interesting opportunity to try out acting. I fit the description of the character – a successful Asian person from San Francisco. So I was like, ‘ok, let me just try this!’ I didn’t want to embarrass myself if it didn’t work out but it’s always great to try new things.

Kane Lim clearly did well during his audition as he bagged the role – the movie was a hit and Kim received praise online for his impressive acting skills.

Kane caught the acting bug after Netflix film

Lim definitely caught the acting bug and is up for future roles and keen to delve deeper into the industry. During the same interview, he spoke about his time on-set:

I really enjoyed myself. I thought I was going to be nervous when practising the script. But I’ve had so much fun. I didn’t overthink it. I would absolutely be up for doing it again but this time, guest star in something more dramatic/serious.

However, Lim is still a little nervous and hopes to find acting gigs that involve only a few scenes. “I have looked at scripts that are 20 pages and thought, ‘wow, that’s long!’ I just don’t have the capacity to do that,” he said.

Kane Lim net worth

It’s no surprise to anyone that Kane comes from A LOT of money. Heart estimates he has a net worth of about $20 million (£14.3 million).

He was born into a family whose wealth comes from real estate, oil and shipping. But Kane is also a millionaire in his own right. He began investing in stocks when he was 17 and made his first million by the time he was 19.

Kane also earns money through his appearances on Bling Empire – not forgetting his hit debut on Netflix.

