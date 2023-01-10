Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry.

Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had fans weighing in on their tumultuous relationship, which has resulted in physical altercations on multiple occasions.

The couple are starring in the Zeus Network show in 2023. In a 2022 interview with B Simone, Chrisean spoke of her relationship with the rapper, her career, and their show. She said viewers would get to see a lot more of their personalities. And, boy, are they.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Blueface and Chrisean on Crazy In Love

Blueface is a 25-year-old rapper who has collaborated with G Herbo and Snoop Dogg. He and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Chrisean Rock, star in their own reality series, which premiered in 2022.

Crazy In Love airs on Sundays on subscription-based streaming service Zeus Network and features the couple and their families.

Fans think Blueface was displaying concussion symptoms

During Crazy In Love, Chrisean and Blueface got into a fight that resulted in him having a cut on his head. Concerned Crazy In Love viewers took to Twitter to claim they thought Blueface was showing concussion symptoms during the episode.

During the show, Chrisean can be seen tending to Blueface’s head injury and says she needs a vacuum cleaner to suck the broken glass from his hair.

One person wrote: “It’s her laughing with a black eye about this vacuum cleaner not working while Blueface is sitting there with an obvious concussion, like get him to the ER.”

Akademiks shared a clip showing Blueface’s injury and captioned the video: “Blueface in concussion protocol after Chrisean rock slapped him upside the head wit a Henny bottle. Na this wild.”

Blueface retweeted DJ Akademiks’ tweet after the episode aired.

Couple have been in multiple fights

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s altercations are often documented by the press. However, their recent fight was captured during Crazy In Love, the first reality TV show to focus on their relationship.

The couple have taken to social media live-streams during their nights out and even during fights, which has often worried their followers.

However, speaking on B Simone in December 2022 Chrisean said she’d never met someone like Blueface before and they loved one another.

