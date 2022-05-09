Bob Odenkirk had a near-death experience in 2021 filming Better Call Saul













Better Call Saul first premiered in 2015 as a spinoff show of Breaking Bad. Award-winning actor Bob Odenkirk plays the role of Jimmy McGill AKA Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul‘s sixth season premiered on April 18th, 2022, the same day that Bob Odenkirk was making a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

In 2022, Bob’s successes have been celebrated and he’s still bringing more Better Call Saul scenes to viewers’ screens. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts tweeted Bob Odenkirk on May 9th, 2022, stating that he was joining GMA live from Times Square. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Bob Odenkirk…

We Feed People | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 9878 We Feed People | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-eYaSwwmGl4/hqdefault.jpg 1007427 1007427 center 22403

Who is Bob Odenkirk?

Born in Illinois in 1962, Bob Odenkirk is a world-renowned and award-winning actor.

As well as being an actor, Bob Odenkirk is a writer, director, author, producer, father and husband, too.

He was hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live in 1987 and went on to appear on The Ben Stiller Show, Breaking Bad, American Dad!, How I Met Your Mother, Fargo and many more movies and TV shows.

OMG: Ralph Pittman’s birthday, net worth and ‘wall full of degrees’ explored

Bob gets a star on the Walk of Fame

On April 18th 2022, Bob Odenkirk was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On receiving the star, he thanked his colleagues, friends and family including his wife, Naomi Yomtov, who he’s been married to since 1997.

They have two children together named Nate and Erin.

What happened to Bob Odenkirk?

Anyone who has binge-watched Better Call Saul on Netflix will recognise Bob Odenkirk. However, fewer may know that he had a “heart-related incident” in 2021.

As per CBS News, at 58 years old, Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in July.

The report confirmed that Bob was in a “stable condition” and he had many outpourings of support and messages for a speedy recovery sent from fans and friends.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston wrote in an Instagram post: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.“

Speaking of the incident on the Today Show in March 2022, Bob said that he was told he didn’t technically have a heart attack but he was “turning blue and not breathing” and his heart was “arrhythmic” and “it needed to get back to a rhythm“.

Bob said that luckily he stayed in an area with other actors, adding that if he’d gone to his trailer he’d not be here today and that he had a “near-death experience“.

NO WAY: The parents of Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana includes famous ex-boxer

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK