











It’s getting hot in here, or so it seemed for Tanner Novlan and his recent photo. Looking Bold and Beautiful and enjoying the last few weeks of summertime, the actor treated his thousands of followers by posing shirtless.

Last June, Tanner Novlan and his wife Kayla Ewell welcomed the birth of their second child, a baby son named Jones Douglas Novlan. The newborn was seven weeks early, though the the 36-year-old Canadian actor announced via an Instagram post celebrating the news he was “happy and healthy”.

Now that he’s back in the Instagram game, and in the role of the handsome and mysterious Dr Finn, his fans have been able to see his toned body in a mirror selfie in this hot summertime.

Too cool for the summer

On August 16, Tanner Novlan shared a photo of himself and updated his social media account with his latest selfie. The short video was a still picture of an actor shirtless. He was sitting on a chair as he posed in the mirror for a full-body shot. Tanner is also affected by the hot summer weather we’re enjoying right now.

While the song titled Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand by So Drove, Pictureplane was playing in the background, the impromptu picture has racked up more than 2,500 likes.

No caption but just an emoji of a mouse trap. His 105k Instagram followers got stuck in the time loop of watching the video on repeat.

“The mirror always tells the truth”

Fans of the actor left comments complimenting the actor as they once again fell in love with his visuals. One follower joked the racy photo may have an affect that needs a health warning.

A fan commented: “Oookkkk trying to give us a heart attack here.”

“Why do you do this to us?!?,” another fan asked.

A third one penned: “Wow sexy. The mirror always tells the truth.”

“Sexiest looking man on the soaps,” one confident fan declared.

Back from the death

Photo by Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Playing the role of Dr John Finnegan, Tanner returned to The Bold and The Beautiful to reprise his character, who was allegedly killed after taking a bullet aimed at his wife, Steffy Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) by her mother Sheila Carter (played by Kimberlin Brown).

As reported by Soaps in Depth, during the time his character was presumed dead, the reaction from fans was unexpected. Many were disappointed that such an important character had come to an end.

However, the actor revealed that his exit from the series wasn’t permanent, and would come back but was “contractually obligated” not to say a word.

During his time off work, the actor was able to spend time with his daughter Poppy and wife Kayla Ewell, known as Caitlin Ramirez in B&B, and also as Vicki Donovan in The Vampire Diaries. During that time, Kayla was pregnant with their second child and coincidentally gave birth weeks after Tanner returned to the series.