Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski could make the biggest celebrity coupling of the year











Fans think a new Hollywood couple, ‘Bratajkowski’, may be on the horizon as rumors swirl that the actor, Brad Pitt and supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski may be dating. The duo aren’t officially together but it has been “exclusively confirmed” to Page Six that the pair have been spending time together.

With Brad still going through his divorce from his former wife, Angelina Jolie and Emily having just filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard early this month, the rumors could be true.

Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Brad and Emily dating rumours

According to Page Six, there has been speculation online that Pitt and Ratajkowski — both of whom are going through divorces — have been “secretly dating.”

It’s unclear when the meetings between the “Bullet Train” actor, 58, and the model, 31, went down, but it seems that a potential romance may be on the horizon. A source also said to OK! Magazine in late August that Pitt had asked Ratajkowski out on a date. They said:

He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?

Pitt is still going through his never-ending divorce from Angelina Jolie, while Ratajkowski is divorcing Bear-McClard, 41 after he allegedly cheated on her.

An insider says it’s not true

Despite the rumors, a Hollywood insider with knowledge of the situation has a different opinion on the “romance” and told Page Six:

People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.

The source also noted that Pitt has also “been seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not dating anyone in particular.

However, one thing the insider said resonated with readers as they cryptically added, “Stay tuned…” at the end of their explanation.

Fans react to the potential coupling

Fans have expressed their shock over reports that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski could become a couple and the pair has been trending on Twitter since the news broke. One person said:

I wanna see live footage of Brad Pitt asking Emily Ratajkowski out. I wanna know how he does it.

Another chimed in saying, “I hope Emily Ratajkowski is [for real] dating Brad Pitt, her ex will probably swallow his own throw-up if it’s real.”

However, one person felt like there was “no way” that the stars were seeing each other, while another claimed that the pairing was strange because the Fight Club star is “literally double [the model’s] age”

Others – in typical fashion – simply couldn’t get over how good-looking the potential couple was, saying “what a hot pairing.”

We have reached out to both Brad and Emily’s representatives for comment.

