











Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin’s romance has been ongoing for months, but it was Anna Wintour who helped him American Hustle Hillary Clinton‘s former aide in the first place. So, just how did it all come about?

Source told Page Six that Vogue editor Anna introduced the pair before they began secretly dating for months and even attended the 2022 Met Gala together. It comes after Bradley broke up with actress Dianna Agron.

Huma, who was Hillary’s top aide and ex-wife to politician Anthony Weiner, had reportedly told a few close friends that she had a new man in her life, but never let on to the A-lister’s actual identity.

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin

Reports state that Bradley and Huma have been quietly dating each other for months. Sources told Page Six that they arrived together at the Met Gala on May 2nd and then split up for the red carpet.

Pictures show Huma, 46, in a yellow gown posing for the cameras, with Bradley, 47, keeping his distance behind her. A Hollywood insider confirmed that “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now.”

The source added: “They’ve been keeping it really quiet. Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.” Another revealed that Anna Wintour “definitely played matchmaker”.

“They are perfect for each other,” the source said. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Reality Titbit has contacted Bradley, Huma and Anna for comment.

His friendship with Anna Wintour

Bradley has been friends with Vogue editor Anna for several years. From standing by her side at Peter Lindbergh’s funeral to attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, they often get pictured together.

The pair are regularly seen chatting at top film premieres and after-party events and are both passionate about the latest fashion. They sat front row next to each other at the Burberry Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2014 in Kensington.

Some fans thought Bradley and Anna, 72, were dating after spotting them having a restaurant dinner together, which is not the case at all. Their unlikely friendship has also included Bradley carrying her luggage during a flight to New York.

Anna is also close with Huma

Anna has been one of her most supportive friends during Andrew’s sexting scandal, as per Page Six. Andrew, a former Democratic congressman from New York, was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.

During the scandal, Huma revealed that Anna had been a great help, adding they went on movie dates. She told The Cut: “And just being out and being with her, I just felt sort of normal and loved.”

Huma and Anna are just as close as the Vogue editor’s bond with Bradley Cooper, although she has known him longer. The two are often pictured attending events together, with most snapshots of their friendship dating back to 2019.

Now that sources say Anna has worked up her Cupid skills to match Huma and Bradley, it would make total sense considering she knows them both very well. Plus, she’s well aware of both of their relationship history.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

