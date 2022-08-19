











Bravo star Hannah Ferrier has revealed she has reached her goal after dropping an impressive 25lb (11kg) during her weight-loss journey.

The Below Deck and Love Boat Australia star has had a hectic few months looking after her baby, getting married and travelling, but has still managed to reach her weight-loss goal after working with a fitness coach. Reality Titbit has the story.

Hannah back in her old wardrobe

This week, the reality TV star posted a video on her Instagram showing off her weight-loss transformation while promoting her coach, Jenny Craig, who helped her reach her goals. In the caption she stated:

Hey guys! I am so excited to announce I have hit my goal weight! Despite having a very hectic six months with my wedding, a new job and TONS of travel, I have lost 25lb (11kg) and am back in my old wardrobe!

Hannah lost weight by ‘setting realistic goals’

In the video posted on Instagram, Hannah went on to reveal the reason she decided to take part in the weight-loss brand’s latest program. She explained:

After my daughter turned one, I realised it was time to take care of me. I tried on my own but found I just couldn’t lose the weight.

The reality star stated the food she ate and working with her personal coach on a weekly basis is what helped her shed the weight. Hannah continued:

Setting realistic goals that I consistently hit encouraged me to keep going!

Fans can’t believe her transformation

The comments section of the post quickly filled with support from fans as they congratulated her on her weight loss.

Comments included “You look amazing” and “You look incredible. Proud of you girl.”

One fan tweeted: “Wow, you look great – but you also looked perfect before.”

