











Calvin Harris and girlfriend Vick Hope have been ‘engaged’ for at least two weeks; the DJ reportedly popped the question on his Ibiza farm after a whirlwind romance.

Congratulations to Calvin Harris and Vick Hope!

The DJ got down on one knee under his favourite tree two weeks ago on his farm, Terra Masia, in Ibiza, as per The Sun.

They’ve only dated since January 2022, but if it feels right, there’s nothing stopping the pair!

Harris has yet to announced his engagement on social media, but Hope is boasting some serious bling on her finger whilst at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (23 May 2022).

Hope apparently said “yes immediately”, because “she is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier,” a source told The Sun.

She’s sported a ring for weeks

The radio presenter has worn the huge engagement ring for weeks, but no one has noticed the new accessory. In our defence, she’s been quite subtle with her Instagram photos and none of them include close-ups of her hand.

It’s been an “open secret” between her Radio 1 colleagues however, who spotted the rock immediately.

The future Mr and Mrs Harris will apparently be tying the knot in Ibiza, the same place they got engaged. They love it there so much that they could be settling down there permanently.

Vick rejected Calvin ten years ago

Oh how the tables have turned; the TV presenter – real name Victoria Nwayawu Nwosu-Hope – rejected the Scottish DJ back in the day.

Talking to the Capital FM Breakfast Show in 2018, she called the time that he turned her down because she wasn’t impressed by his appearance. At the time, Harris just released Acceptable In The 80s. Rocking dark hair, a green jacket and a colourful star-patterned hoodie, it’s a far cry from his “Adonis” looks Hope admitted.

She revealed during her days co-hosting the Capital FM Breakfast Show in 2018 that Calvin had asked her out when she was 19 but she turned him down because she was unimpressed with his looks.

Remember his Emporio Armani underwear photoshoot? Even The Independent called the transformation “geeky DJ to Armani star”.

“He looked how he used to look, I was shallow, I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls, or The Wombats, I don’t which, I thought they were going to be bigger but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis,” Hope explained.

