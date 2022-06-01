











Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have announced they’re expecting baby number two – they’re already parents to four-year-old son Gunner.

Congratulations to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The former The Hills stars are set to become parents of two.

Heidi and Spencer revealed the joyous news to US Weekly on 1 June 2022, and “couldn’t be more excited.”

The 35-year-old still has six months before her December due date, but the entire family is already pumped for their new addition:

“I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for,” she revealed.

The TV star has been wanting to expand her family, but accepted that she wasn’t “meant” to have another child. She “kept praying about it”, so her upcoming baby is definitely a mini miracle.

Speidi have been married since 2008 – they eloped in Mexico and held a wedding ceremony in California in April 2009. Their son Gunner arrived on 1 October 2017.

Heidi committed to an unusual diet to conceive baby no.2

If you’re not a meat-eater, we’re warning you about the following content because Heidi started a wacky diet in order to boost her pregnancy chances. Actually, if you’re just not into consuming raw foods, then you’re going to think her food choices are a tad extreme.

Defending her raw meat diet in March 2022, she explained that she’s been trying to get pregnant for over 18 months. Guess the baby fever was so extreme that she was willing to try anything.

“It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had,” she explained.

The TV star has filmed herself taking a huge bite out of a gigantic chunk of raw liver and watching it already has our stomachs churning. We didn’t expect it to sound crunchy…

Watch the video here.

We’re not persuaded by the “you definitely get used to it” comment. Plus, her nodding motion and “mmm” sounds aren’t convincing either.

Heidi, blink three times if you’re being forced to eat the organ.

Reality Titbit does not recommend a raw meat diet.

Speidi’s relationship timeline

2006

The reality couple met in a Hollywood club called Privilege while Heidi was filming The Hills. Spencer reportedly wanted a role on the show, so he attended the event with Brody Jenner.

It was apparently love at first sightsince she knew he was The One from the moment they met: “I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him,” Heidi says. “[Everyone] thought I was crazy,” she admitted to Vice.

Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2007

Their romance has been known as the cause for Heidi’s failed friendship with Lauren Conrad.

After Heidi revealed she was moving in with Spencer, the friends became distant and by 2007, Lauren and Heidi ceased all communication after the couple spread unconfirmed rumours about a sex tape involving the former and ex boyfriend Jason Wahler.

Photo by Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

November 2008 – April 2009

During a November 2008 holiday to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the loved-up pair decided to elope.

Five months later, they tied the knot in front of 200 guests at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, California in front of 200 guests and MTV cameras.

You can relive the moment on season 5 episode 10 of The Hills.

