











Well-known Dragons Den and popular TV personality Hilary Lorraine Devey passed away on June 10, 2022, at the age of 65 after fighting a long illness.

According to The Sun, the TV personality was in Morocco at her holiday home during the time of her death. Hilary passed away three months after turning 65-years-old. However, the exact cause of her death is still unknown.

Devey appeared between 2011 and 2013 in the popular show Dragons’ Den. Almost a decade ago, she had been awarded an OBE for services to the transport industry and to charity.

Hilary suffered a stroke in 2009

In 2014, the Briton had opened up about health problems that she encountered throughout the years. Hilary got candid about the time she had suffered a stroke in 2009 that left her in intensive care.

As per Huffington Post, Devey didn’t think much of it and thought of it as a mild headache: “I took two paracetamol and drank some water and went to bed.”

However, little did she know that the then 52-year-old would be suffering a stroke that “caused her to lose a portion of her brain.” She explained that when she woke up the next morning, the symptoms had gone worse, and fell in the shower after one of her arms went “completely dead”. Her son, Mevlit, was the one who called 999.

It was also reported that it took her six months to completely recover and she didn’t have the energy to complete simple tasks. Nonetheless, she described being “very grateful” to be able to walk despite the incident that affected her personally and professionally.

Prior to suffering the stroke, she revealed to have been a very healthy person with “no health problems” and “no family history of stroke”. Hilary also at the time to having been a smoker.

A successful Dragons Den career

Following the departure of James Caan, BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den announced that Hilary would join the judges in the ninth and tenth series. As per Start-Ups, she made a total of eight investments throughout her two years in the British series. Her largest sum was £85,000.

She is the founder of Pall-Ex, a £100m freight distribution company. Her two top investments, Shampooheads, and bedding Duvalay took the Briton to earn a whopping amount of money.

Her investment in Duvalay had positive profits as the brand achieved global success and launched in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Holland, Spain, Portugal, and Iceland.

Devey has always liked giving aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to fulfill their dreams. After parting ways as a Den, she presented the Channel 4 show The Intern, which gave an opportunity to young people to be a step closer to their dream jobs.

In 2015, she made her last television works as a presenter and panelist for the lunchtime chat show, Loose Women.

A Dragons Den with a staggering net worth

Looking back at the famous repertoire, the Lancashire native has earned quite an impressive net worth in over two decades. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, the Briton’s estimated net worth is $80 million.

Not only has she had gaining recognition throughout her time as Dragon Den, but also for being a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and commentator. Her rising popularity and earnings on her Pall-Ex business are what make part of her fortune.