Kanye West 'splits' from Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones













Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones – who looks a lot like his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – have reportedly split.

Sources tell TMZ that the relationship is over after break up rumours had begun to swirl.

It’s said that the pair ended their romance not long after they took a lengthy trip to Japan together, and that it’s not exactly clear who broke up with who.

Rumours had been swirling, with reports of Chaney removing every picture of Kanye from her Instagram account and snaps of Kanye with another woman emerging online.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

When did it start?

Kanye and Chaney were first linked in February, not long after his short-lived romance with Julia Fox (who became his muse).

Kanye and Chaney were spotted together at some of his Donda 2 events, and people couldn’t help but notice that she looked a little – or well, quite a lot actually – like his ex-wife Kim, although Chaney once said she couldn’t see the resemblance.

They began being pictured together a lot and before long, gave up hiding their romance and went public as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Kanye and Chaney travelled a lot together – mainly between LA and Miami for events, but went all the way to Japan together too.

Chaney now has only two posts on her Instagram page, both of which include modelling shots where she looks very Kim K-esque.

TMZ reports that Chaney once took to Instagram specifically to point out the differences between her and Kim.

Chaney told her 623,000 followers that she was COO of a mental health organisation and that she was working towards her Master’s degree.

She also made a point of saying that she hadn’t had any surgery on her face.

Despite their relationship only lasting a few months, things had seemed to be getting serious between Chaney and Kanye.

At least, things were serious enough for her to get a “ye” tattoo on her wrist – with Ye being his chosen name now rather than Kanye.

