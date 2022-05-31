Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes baby daughter with fiancé Ryan Thomas













TOWIE legend Lucy Mecklenburgh has given birth to her second child; she posted a photo of her new daughter on Instagram.

Congratulations to Lucy and Ryan!

The pair are now parents to their new baby daughter, though the name of their bundle of joy remains unknown.

The ex-TOWIE star took to Instagram on Tuesday (31 May 2022) to announce the news with a monochrome photo of her baby next to a bunny toy with “Baby Thomas” written on the floppy ears.

Countless congratulatory messages have flooded her comments section, including well-wishes from fellow TOWIE star Chloe Lewis, and Naomi Courts – the fiancée of dancing pro Jordan Banjo.

This is Lucy’s second child; she and Ryan welcomed their son, Roman, on 7 March 2020. For the ex-Coronation Street actor, however, the new Baby Thomas is his third child. He and former co-star Tina O’Brien share a daughter called Scarlett Jacqueline, born 2008.

Ryan and Tina broke up in 2009 after six years of dating.

His romance with Lucy began in 2017 and he popped the question on 22 June 2019.

How did Lucy and Ryan meet?

Lucy dated TOWIE co-star Mario Falcone for two years until 2012; they got engaged on the reality series but Mario called it “fake” whilst talking about his now-fiancée Becky Miesner: “It was on national TV and planned,” he admitted.

The 30-year-old began dating Ryan after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls. They seemed like a match made in heaven as their relationship blossomed on the show, but now with two kids in the household, they’ve barely had any alone time.

“Being a parent is testing, but do you know what I miss the most? I miss just me and Lucy,” the Corrie actor explained. “When it’s me and her, I really enjoy being in her company – but we just don’t get time to do that any more.”

Kids just become the priority – sorry Ryan!

Roman has had health complications in the last year

In September 2021, the mother-of-two revealed that Roman was found “blue in his cot”, calling it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The then-18-month-year-old spent one week in intensive care and was placed on a ventilator.

By March, doctors revealed that fluid was entering Roman’s lungs whenever he drank, following a videofluoroscopy.

Lucy explained on Instagram Stories: “He can’t have any thin fluids for quite a long time – potentially years. “So no lollies and ice-creams, no water or juice. Everything has to be a really thick consistency to stop it entering his lungs.”

He now has to add thickener to fluids to combat the problem.

We hope that Roman fully recovers soon!