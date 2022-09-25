









Love Islander Molly Mae has announced she’s pregnant as she’s expecting a baby with beau Tommy Fury.

The star took to Instagram to share the joyous news, and she also shared a throwback video of the pair from the ITV show.

On Sunday, September 25, the Pretty Little Thing creative director posted clips caressing her baby bump. In other shots, we see the pair over the moon and smiling from ear to ear for a photoshoot.

Molly Mae announces she’s pregnant alongside Tommy Fury

View Instagram Post

The former reality star was glowing in the videos, which she merged with throwback shots of the couple’s time in the villa.

Molly chose the moment she read out her letter to Tommy in the 2019 finale. In the old clip, she says: “I love you so much. I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”.

The star chose these words to caption her sweet update, while adding in a cute baby angel emoji on the Instagram post.

Celebrity friends have rushed to wish the pair congratulations.

Lottie Tomlinson commented: “OMG congratulations beautiful”, and Montana Rose Brown said: “Stop, this is amazing! Congratulations love birds”.

Georgia Kousoulou said: “Awww congratulations,” and Joanna Chimonides sent Molly love hearts with: “OMG congrats my darling!”

The amazing news comes after the star has opened up candidly over her battle with endometriosis. Two-thirds of women fall pregnant naturally if they have the condition, however, up to 33% of women may have trouble getting pregnant.

Molly and Tommy’s journey on Love Island

The bundle of joy will be joining the duo three years after they met on the reality show. Despite being fan favourites, they came runner ups to Amber Gill and Greg O-Shea.

They then took the next step by moving into her small apartment in Manchester city centre before they opted for a bigger pad. Unfortunately, they were victims of a robber in October 2021 while they were out in London. It’s reported an estimated £800,000 worth of belongings were taken, including the likes of handbags and jewellery.

After making waves as a Pretty Little Thing ambassador, the star went on to become the brand’s creative director in August last year.

The 23-year-old admitted just last month she didn’t mind having a family before getting married first, writes The Sun.

The pair also recently moved into their dream mansion together, with the star documenting renovating the home with followers online.

In April this year, after 12 months of house hunting, they moved into the new property. Molly shares insights into their gorgeous home through a new Instagram account, titled Molly Maison.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK