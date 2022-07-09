











Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to her father Vernon as she shared the sad news of his death at age 88 following a battle with cancer.

The legendary talk show host took to Instagram to let her fans know that her dad had passed away, thanking her followers for their prayers and well-wishes.

She expressed her sadness over seeing her dad take his last breath, but said that she felt “peace” enter the room as he passed.

She wrote: “Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.

“That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts”

Tributes pour in

Oprah’s fans and famous followers took to the comment section of her post to share their sorrow.

“Deepest condolences,” one posted.

While another wrote: “We are forever grateful to the man who raised you! Sending you love”

And a third wrote: “Sending prayers and love to you & family”

Remembering Vernon

Vernon died on Friday night in East Nashville, Tennessee.

Just last week, Oprah had visited her dad and hosted a celebration for him in his backyard, which she shared footage from in her Instagram tribute.

She had surprised him by organising an appreciation day all about him on July 4.

Vernon was a former city councilman and local businessman and the event gave the community a chance to thank him for his service.

TMZ reports she said at the time: “My father is ill, so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he’s able to receive the joy. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Vernon owned and operated his own barber shop – Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop – for more than 50 years and he was a beloved figure in his community, with one of his employees saying he was the kind of man who’d give you the shirt off his back.

Vernon’s taste of fame

Oprah was always a big supporter of her dad, and even once visited his barber shop as part of a segment for her daily talk show.

Oprah also sadly lost her mother Vernita back in 2018, she was 83.