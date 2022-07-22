Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine make 'difficult decision' to split













Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have announced that their marriage is over.

They shared the news in a joint Instagram statement, saying that they hadn’t planned to share the news publicly, but felt they had no choice.

They said in a statement: “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

They said they would be making no further comment and both shared the statement on their Instagram Stories.

Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images

How they met

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine, 34, detailed how she met Paddy, 48, in her autobiography A Beautiful Nightmare.

She was 19 and working as a model when she met the comedian and TV star through a mutual friend.

Writing about how they met, she recalled: “By the way, I don’t call my husband Paddy, I’ve always called him Patrick, because that’s how he introduced himself to me.

“He was at the event [where she was working as a model] with a mutual friend who I’d done a lot of charity work with, Dave.

“Patrick wasn’t too famous at the time. This was before he hosted Take Me Out and he hadn’t done much TV at all. He was just a stand-up comedian and to be honest, even if he did have a thriving TV career, I wouldn’t have known who he was – I was too busy earning to sit down in front of the telly. To this day, I’ve still not watched Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights or Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere.

“And at the time I was absolutely not interested in anyone. I was sober, celibate and focused on saving money for my future.”

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Family life

As Christine and Paddy said in their statement, they’re focussing on their children.

They share twins Leo and Penelope, born in 2013, and daughter Felicity, both in 2016.

All three children have autism and Christine was recently diagnosed with the developmental disability herself.

Christine spoke heavily about her children and her own diagnosis in her book and the former couple also filmed a BBC documentary called Our Family and Autism to raise awareness.