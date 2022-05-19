You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Rihanna gives birth as she welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

May 19, 2022
Vicki Newman

Rihanna has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

TMZ reports she welcomed her son with partner A$AP Rocky on May 13.

But they haven’t announced his name yet.

Rihanna has been celebrated throughout her pregnancy for shunning maternity clothes and embracing her changing body in one incredible sexy outfit after another.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna was last spotted out in public on May 9 as she grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles with her beau during Mother’s Day weekend.

Baby mama

Rihanna and A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – announced back in January that they were expecting their first child.

