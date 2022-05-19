Rihanna gives birth as she welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky













Rihanna has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

TMZ reports she welcomed her son with partner A$AP Rocky on May 13.

But they haven’t announced his name yet.

Rihanna has been celebrated throughout her pregnancy for shunning maternity clothes and embracing her changing body in one incredible sexy outfit after another.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna was last spotted out in public on May 9 as she grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles with her beau during Mother’s Day weekend.



Rihanna and A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – announced back in January that they were expecting their first child.

