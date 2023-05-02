Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine’s death has been announced after a tragic car accident at the age of 28. She starred on the Australian reality show in 2019 and partnered up with now-ex Denton Ansley, who just got engaged.

Dannii made a vow to marry Denton on Bride and Prejudice. Despite her family’s protestations, Dannii and Denton were still happily in love in 2019, enjoying dinner dates and road trips every weekend.

However, Dannii and Denton split up that same year. Now, it has been revealed by Dannii’s sister that she sadly died following a tragic accident in April 2023, just weeks after her ex Denton got engaged to a new partner.

#BrideandPrejudiceAU | Danni + Denton Highlights Dannii and Denton didn't hold back on any topic! 😜🤭#BrideandPrejudiceAU Posted by Bride and Prejudice Australia on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Bride and Prejudice star’s death

Dannii Erskine’s death was confirmed after a fatal car crash. Her family reportedly revealed that the 28-year-old was on her way home from the shops on Friday, April 28, before her vehicle was involved in an accident.

Ms. Erskine’s sister said she had sustained horrific head injuries in the crash as a result of the impact and later died in hospital. The star’s now-deleted Instagram page shared a tribute in recent days, as reported by So Dramatic.

With a photo of Dannii within a wreath, it read: “REST IN PEACE Dannii Erskine. 1995 – 2023.”

The caption continued: “28/04 took Dannii’s life to a speeding driver – A awful accident. We appreciate and respect the wishes we have received as a family.” They also stated the account would be deleted the following day.

Dannii was declared legally dead – or brain dead – in hospital at 12:01am on Saturday morning, and her life support was turned off almost six hours later, at 5.45am.

Her sister told So Dramatic: “She will be loved, very much missed and it was a horrible tragedy. Please be safe on the roads. This can happen to anyone. She was 28. Full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone.”

Dannii Erskine’s journey with Denton

Dannii and Denton were all set to get married, despite her mother not being in favor of their relationship. However, Denton walked out on Dannii when he found out she had slept with someone else.

During truth hour, Denton, 27, asked his 24-year-old fiancée whether she had slept with anyone during their last breakup. The task revealed a secret about Dannii’s past – she slept with someone while on holiday in New Zealand.

“I should have told you a long time ago, I’m so sorry,” Dannii told her husband-to-be. The couple then made it through the issue and got married, without her mother Donna’s blessing.

Denton moved on from Dannii in recent years and asked his new partner, Skye Geri, to marry him in March 2023. At the time of writing, he has not spoken out on the death of his Bride and Prejudice wife.

Fans pay tribute to Bride and Prejudice star

After hearing about the death of Dannii, many took to her Instagram – which has since been deleted – to share their condolences. A Story was shared on Dannii’s Instagram account, with an image of the star and a loved one.

“Rest well Dans,” the post read. “Funeral arrangements are in the process if you haven’t received a message privately and are interested in saying goodbye.”

One fan wrote: “So sad R I P beautiful lady, thoughts are with the family.”

Another said: “So sad to read this, my thoughts go out to all the family especially Denton.”