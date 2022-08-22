











Britney has taken to Instagram to share an old video dancing in red lingerie ahead of an Elton John collaboration. The post has left followers confused, as many noticed that she first shared the video back in 2018.

The Toxic singer’s newfound freedom has been celebrated by her fans, but that isn’t to say that they are not picking up on unusual realisations. Britney seemed freer than ever in the empty dance studio while getting her groove on.

However, the video, which received over 411K likes in less than 24 hours, isn’t new footage. Described as “amazing” and taken as a sign that Brit is officially “back”, the repost had several followers questioning who runs her account.

Britney reposts 2018 video

Britney reshared the same video she first posted back in 2018, where she is seen dancing to Portugal Man’s Feel It Still. The artist claimed that when she initially shared the video, it didn’t play the original music she was grooving to.

While many just assumed the video was taken recently, others were quick to point out that she uploaded the same video four years ago. However, Britney tends to delete most of her Instagram posts regularly.

The post comes just as she releases a collaboration with Elton John, for their track Hold Me Closer. During the video, Britney is seen wearing huge platform heels and seems more confident than ever!

Fan confusion over same post

Sources claim that the video was posted around three to four years ago, in 2018, when she was living in Vegas. Followers are now confused about how Britney seemingly suggests videos and posts are taken recently.

One follower asked: “How old is this video and who’s posting them?”

Another wrote: “It’s amazing, but… she posted this like a year ago.”

“I need to know who’s running this account 🧐,” penned a fan who was also left confused.

However, others thought it was no big deal. One fan said: “Or ya know, she did say she was pregnant not too long ago, people post older things for many reasons. Chill out, maybe she wanted to relive this moment.”

Paris Hilton describes vid as ‘hot’

Although many were confused, socialite Paris Hilton was nothing less than impressed with Britney’s dancing. She commented, “That’s Hot😍🔥🔥”, which garnered over 500 likes from fans who agreed.

It’s not the first of several compliments Paris and other celebrities have left under Britney’s posts on Instagram. Artists such as Nicki Minaj commented with “QUEEN” on another dancing video shared by the singer.

When she revealed she had lost five pounds two weeks ago, Lady Gaga impersonator Penelopy Jean told her: “You look so Britney here ❤️ so happy!”. It was written under a post of Britney working out to her own song Boys.

