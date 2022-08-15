Britney fans worried over star's bruises after she runs into kitchen counter













Britney Spears fans were concerned for the singer after she told them she received a bruise after running into the kitchen counter.

The Toxic hitmaker shared a recent clip of her modelling gorgeous clothes, from flowing dresses, crop tops and jeans.

In some of the impromptu fashion shoots, her stomach and waist are on show. Therefore, the star explained her bruise in the caption of the post.

After hearing about the painful accident, fans were concerned she had hurt herself in the blunder.

Britney Spears bruise on show after kitchen accident

In a caption to her followers she explained that it “really hurt”.

She penned: “I had so many of these fashion videos, I decided to just put them all together in one 🙈🙈🙈 !!!

“Not sure as to why my eyes look like a vampire in the black dress but it is what it is 🧛🏻‍♀️🤣 … Pssss oh and I have a bruise on my waist in the pink top because I ran into the kitchen counter and s**t, it really hurt 💋🤷🏼‍♀️”.

Fans sent their support and others admitted that had done something similar in the past.

One wrote: “You look happy and beautiful 💜💜💜I run into the corner of my island with my hip sometimes and it does hurt really bad”.

A second said: “You look beautiful in yellow,” commenting on one of the fashion looks.

Britney loves to dance on Instagram

The pop star also loves to dance and post clips on the social media platform.

Mastering choreography is no strange task for the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer. She would have sell-out concert shows at the height of her fame.

She shows off her love of dancing and working out on the app despite declaring she’s likely to never perform or release a record again.

Following her conservatorship being stopped by an LA judge after almost 14 years in 2021, the star has made it clear that she’s not looking to release more work.

Britney claimed during the conservatorship ruling she was unable to make decision for herself about her health, life plans and relationships.

After it ended, the star married Sam Asghari in an intimate wedding ceremony at her home last month.

