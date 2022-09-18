









Before finding her “prince” Sam Asghari, Britney Spears tied the knot and had two children with K-Fed – so let’s take a look at their dating timeline. Even after 15 years since calling it quits, the whirlwind relationship between Britney and Kevin Federline is still mentioned in showbiz history books.

After a 55-hour short marriage to Jason Allen Alexander – the same man that allegedly crashed her third wedding – Britney Spears fell in love with one of her back-up dancers. K-Fed became her second husband and father of her children. However, their two-year intense romance came to an end and the pair got divorced.

Let’s take a look back at the dating timeline of K-Fed and Britney Spears’ relationship, 15 years on.

Britney Spears and K-Fed’s dating timeline

It wasn’t long after Britney filed off for divorce with Jason Alexander, that she found love one more time with Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears and K-Fed’s dating timeline starts 18 years ago. They first locked eyes in 2004 at a club in Hollywood called Joseph’s. During an interview with PEOPLE at the time, Federline confessed he had “madly” fallen in love with the singer.

Kevin told the news outlet: “Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away.”

Nearly three months later, after making their relationship public, Kevin and Britney surprised the world by getting married in Studio City, California. The couple had originally planned to have a lavish wedding with hundreds of guests, but “the time was right” and they tied the knot right away.

Fair enough, it started a “huge thing” for the princess of pop, and the two decided to take the next time away from the cameras, and the public eye.

She also told to PEOPLE: “What are we waiting for? We know this is a real thing, so why not just do it now? That’s why I wanted to sneak and do it our little way.”

They exchanged vows on September 18, 2004. However, it wasn’t happily ever after.

Kids on the way

After trying the knot and becoming Mrs Federline, both wanted to start a family together right away. At the time, Kevin had already been a parent by welcoming his daughter Kori Madison and son Kaleb Michael with ex-fiancée, Shar Jackson.

Nonetheless, that did not stop the singer from wanting to have her own children. One year into their marriage, the former couple welcomed their first child, a son named Sean Preston. He was also born four days before their first wedding anniversary.

In 2006, Kevin and Britney welcomed their second son together, another boy called Jayden James. The happy family was now four, changing the lives of the popular singer in under three years.

Divorce and co-parenting

Eight weeks after welcoming their second child, Britney filed for divorce. A year later, the couple came to an agreement that both would share custody of their children, who were babies at the time.

The pair reached the settlement in March 2007 and the divorce was finalized on July 30 that year.

After divorcing Kevin, Britney’s 14-year long court-ordered conservatorship managed by her former manager and father, Jamie Spears, began. It didn’t come to an end until the end of 2021.

Despite their differences, the two remained on good terms and successfully co-parented their two children.

In the end, the singer agreed to pay her ex-husband “thousands more a month in child support”. Yahoo reports It’s as much as $20,000 based on his and Britney’s earnings.

The drama begins after a fresh start

The two have now fully moved on and are in new relationships. However, they remain linked together as they share their two sons are now 17 and 16.

Following five years with Sam Asghari, after the two met on the production set of one of her music videos, the two tied the knot in their renovated mansion. Months later, the two are still very much in their honeymoon period.

However, drama has returned in headlines. During the past few weeks, both celebrities have called out each other on their social media accounts and criticized the other’s parental skills. Federline claimed his two children didn’t want to see their mother.

Earlier this month, Federline and his two sons spoke candidly in an ITV interview. The teenagers spoke about their interpretations over their current relationship with the singer. Despite the remarks, the sons said they wanted to reconnect with mom Britney.

In a now-deleted post on social media, the Toxic singer said she “truly” loved her boys and how she “looked forward to seeing” them each week.

‘It was cruel’

As part of the heated argument online, K-Fed released alleged videos appearing to show Britney arguing with her sons in short clips.

However, after Federline’s allegations, Britney Spears’ lawyer claimed the ITV interviews were “abhorrent”.

The lawyer wrote: “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should respect.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.”

The statement insisted Britney “faithfully supported her children and loves them dearly.”

The recordings have now been deleted.

