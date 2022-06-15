Alcohol was the cause of Britney Spears' Toxic drama with bro Bryan













Britney Spears tied the knot in June 2022 after having her conservatorship terminated in 2021 after almost 14 years. Many guests were in attendance at Britney’s wedding including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. However, some of her family members weren’t there on her big day.

Britney Spears’ older brother, Bryan, wasn’t invited to her wedding and she called her sibling out via Instagram as well as other members of her family. Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari on June 9 in California and wrote in another IG post that “fairytales are real“.

Britney Spears and her brother at MTV Video Music Awards 2000 held at Radio City Music Hall September 7, 2000 Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Britney’s brother?

Britney Spears AKA The Princess Of Pop hails from Mississippi and has two siblings; a younger sister named Jamie Lynn Spears and an older brother, Bryan Spears.

Bryan is 45 years old and previously worked as a manager for his sister, Jamie Lynn.

As per The New Yorker in 2021, Bryan spent many years on Britney’s payroll.

OMG: Chrishell Stause channels ‘Rihanna’ in cute dress and catches Jason’s attention

Bryan Spears wasn’t invited to the wedding

After getting engaged in September 2021, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer has taken to Instagram to share lots of snaps from her wedding day and wrote in one post: “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better…“.

The likes of Paris Hilton and will.i.am were in attendance at the wedding but her brother wasn’t invited.

As per E! Online, Britney wrote about Bryan and other members of her family in a now-deleted Instagram post. E! Online also reported that Britney accused her brother of denying her alcohol during the conservatorship. Her post read:

“You were never invited to my wedding… Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???

“You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F–K YOU !!!“

Britney Spears’ brother on Instagram

With just over 2.5K followers, Britney’s brother can be found on Instagram @bryanjamesspears.

He writes in his bio that he’s “Lexie’s dad” and took to the ‘gram as recently as June 10, 2022, sharing a photo of himself with his partner.

Previous to his most recent post, Bryan also took to IG to celebrate his sister’s independence from the conservatorship in 2021 writing: “Happy Britdependence day!! proud of you Brit!“.

NO WAY: Sami Sheen’s famous dad heads to Spin City after realising she has Only Fans

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK