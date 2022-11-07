









Britney Spears has revealed to her millions of followers she suffers from incurable nerve damage as she explained her highly-talked about dancing videos on Instagram.

If you have been following Britney Spears on social media, you know the pop star has made headlines on several occasions for her dancing videos and spontaneous runways at home.

However, the 40-year-old singer has now told fans she has incurable nerve damage. The Toxic hitmaker explained the damage came from a lack of oxygen to her brain during a hospitalization in 2019 in a mental health facility.

The Hold Me Closer singer says it impacts her hip, head, and neck. She also told fans that her sleep schedule has also been affected by the painful condition.

However, she comforted fans by saying she is doing better and uses her dancing videos to allow her to ‘breathe’.

On November 7, Britney went to her personal Instagram account to post another dance routine. However, a lengthy caption revealed the reason behind the short clips.

Known to share her thoughts and feelings with the world, the singer told her 41.7 million fans about her condition. Britney Spears revealed she was suffering from permanent nerve damage on the right side of her body, which she said was incurable. She further explained how she used her dancing videos to ease the pain.

Dancing to Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People, one of her paragraphs reads: “It’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain… It’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to… I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength.”

In another paragraph, she wrote: “I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe… I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now… Either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time…”

Fans concerned for the star

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

As fans tuned in to Britney’s Instagram post – for the third time since she deleted it and reposted it – the comment section turned into fans sharing mixed opinions.

Many expressed their concerns for the singer, but others wished for her recovery.

One wrote it was ‘so sad to watch’, and a second curious fan asked: “Who’s Victoria???”. This comes as Britney wrote Victoria more than once on the post.

“I don’t know what is going on, but I’m concerned for Britney. I hope someone she’s around has her best interests at heart. She does not seem okay,” another one wrote.

A further comment read: “She is just being her. Not locked away, not in danger. That’s her. Why don’t ppl get it.”

Other followers expressed curiosity since the singer’s video was in her old house, after the singer announced she and husband Sam Asghari moved earlier this year.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Britney Spears’ representatives for comment.

