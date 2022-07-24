Britney Spears cuddles Taron Egerton in cute clip as husband Sam looks on













Britney Spears had such a fan girl moment after meeting famous Brit, Taron Egerton. The singer shared her experience with her millions of Instagram fans.

The Toxic singer has had a taste of what her fans feel whenever they meet the superstar in person.

After bumping with the actor during a night out with her husband Sam Asghari, Britney didn’t hesitate to take a video and share it on her social media.

Who wouldn’t do the same?

The singer has jet-setted off to London from Cabo over the weekend and wasn’t too shy to meet an actor she adored.

Britney Spears gushes Taron Egerton is the “coolest guy ever”

If you don’t Instagram it, did it ever happen? That’s what Britney did on July 24, after bumping into Taron Egerton. The Welsh actor is best known for his role as Elton John in the acclaimed film Rocketman. The 32-year-old also appeared as Eggsy in the Kingsman trilogy with Colin Firth.

Naturally, the singer couldn’t keep her excitement and posted three different clips on her Instagram account with a short but straightforward caption.

She told her 41.8 million Instagram followers: “Coolest guy ever !!! Such a freaking fan 🙈 … I was so stupid 😬😬😬🙄 !!!“

Her post contains three short videos, as Taron rests his arm around Britney, who is wearing sunglasses. In the third clip, husband Sam Asghari was filming and appeared jokingly saying, “You gotta get your hands off my wife.”

But we are the “freaking fans”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The princess of pop with a Kingsman, can life get any better? That’s how fans have been reacting, as they left comments gushing over the two celebrities being together in one frame.

The unexpected encounter had some manifesting for Britney to appear in the next Kingsman movie. However, others were too focused on Sam’s amused reaction.

“Uggg we are the freaking fan lol!!! Love this,” a fan commented.

A second one said: “OMG TARON!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Britney cameo in Kingsmen please!“

“Haha the last one 😂”, another fan wrote laughing off at Sam.

Known for her lengthy paragraphs, fans pointed out Britney’s short text, joking that it “didn’t seem like her who wrote the caption.”

‘Kingsman’ is Britney’s favourite movie

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who would’ve taught that Britney would be meeting one of her favourite actors years after stating that her favourite movie was Kingsman?

During an interview for the Jonathan Ross Show, Britney shared her favourite movie, and of course, Taron was starring in it.

“Kingsman is one of my favourite movies. I love the beginning because it plays the rock song,” she told Jonathan Ross.

Kingsman is a popular action movie. The popular spy comedian film was first released in 2014. After releasing its third film in 2021, a fourth Kingsman installation was confirmed to be released sometime in 2023.

As per multiple media reports, 20th Century Studios has many plans for future sequels.

Will Britney Spears be the in next Kingsman?

