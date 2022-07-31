











Britney Spears fans have joked the singer has ‘done it again’ by posting famous lyrics on her latest Instagram photo where she poses in a bikini.

The Toxic hitmaker shared a snap of her sunbathing on top of what appears to be on a yacht on a fun and sunny getaway.

40-year-old Britney Spears lays on her side in a stunning purple and colorful bikini as she raises one arm in the air. The singer also has some cool shades on and a straw hat to protect her face.

Oops Britney Spears did it again in her bikini!

Fans loved seeing the pop star enjoy herself on a trip, it comes after she won her battle over her conservatorship last year against her father Jamie Spears.

One Britney Spears follower penned: “Sailney!, while a second added: “You look amazing and I love your bikini!”

A third made a joke in reference to her hit song Oops! I did It Again.

They wrote: “But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean at the end?”

It wasn’t long before other fans clocked on and jumped in on the joke.

Watch the nostalgic video below and wait for the speaking sequence for the throwback comment!

Britney and Elton John rumours surface

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It comes after the singer made a trip to the UK, fuelling rumours that the star recorded a duet with legend Elton John.

Sources claimed the star recorded Tiny Dancer with the Pinball Wizard singer as part of her plotting a ‘comeback’ into the music industry, writes The Mail.

Fans have been begging for more music from the singer, who has said previously that she wasn’t ready to make any more music due to her life being under a conservatorship for 13 years.

Britney herself, or Elton John, have not responded publicly to the rumours of new music.

