Britney Spears fans obsess over iconic wedding snap with friend Paris Hilton











An iconic with another icon. Britney Spears reminisces on her wedding day to Sam Asghari and shares a never-seen-before picture with her close friend Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton‘s friendship goes way back, as the two became three alongside Lindsay Lohan. As the trio was Hollywood’s most popular celebs at the time, their friendship became an iconic moment in pop culture.

Throughout the years, the girls have kept their friendship – especially Britney and Paris. Their bond remained close and many have seen Paris openly sharing her thoughts on the singer’s long conservatorship.

Ditching the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, to attend her bestie’s wedding, Britney’s latest Instagram post looks like a “hair commercial”.

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton are ‘pixie faires’

Going through her wedding gallery folder, the Hold Me Closer singer found an iconic shot of herself dancing with friends Zac Brazenas, Cade Hudson, and Paris Hilton – and she had to share it with the world.

On September 14, Britney shared a never-seen-before shot of dancing with her friends after saying “I do” to her now-husband, Sam Asghari. The quartet had the time of their lives, with their flawless hair in motion.

Sharing the special moment with 42 million Instagram followers, she captioned: Me and @ParisHilton at my wedding… this is actually an extremely cool shot of us both!!! We look like pixie fairies doing a hair commercial!!!!”

As the wedding dress was designed by Donatella Versace, the 40-year-old singer opted for a more comfortable outfit after the ceremony.

The fans are obsessed – ‘just LEGENDS’

After almost two decades of friendship, the fans can’t get over the heartwarming picture of the two.

One fan wrote: “This is everything.”

A second one said: “Y’all’s Hair were paid actors.”

A third fan commented: “You both look amazing and you look so happy.”

Paris also left a comment for her friend, as she remembered the event. Adding two electrifying dancers, she wrote: “#Sliving sis. Such an epic night! Love you.”

Many fans also pointed out that Paris had unfollowed the pop star, many believing that there was drama between the two. However, the 41-year-old has refollowed her.

Paris ditched Joe Biden to attend the wedding

Sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do, and Paris just had to. Ditching Joe Biden’s offer to DJ at the White House, Paris declined his invitation to attend Britney’s intimate wedding at her LA home.

Speaking to Chelsea Handler at the Jimmy Kimmel show, she explained: “I was asked by President Biden and their team to go DJ that summit dinner with all the leaders of the world, but it was the same night as Britney’s wedding.”

Though she said to have been offered to have a helicopter present for her to fly back and forth from both events, she declined the offer for the bride.

“I’m not going to be the one landing in and out at Britney’s wedding in a helicopter. So I had to cancel on the President,” Paris added.

The night saw the attendance of celebrities like Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, Maddona, and Drew Barrymore.

