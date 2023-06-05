Britney Spears has been in the music industry for over three decades and it’s taken the singer over 20 years to admit she didn’t recognize a rock icon during their 2001 encounter.

Britney Spears remains a household name despite pausing her music career after the 2016 album, Glory. The singer reached pop princess status in the early to mid-2000s with a string of hits such as Toxic and Oops! I Did It Again, which remain party anthems to this day.

But Britney just proved that even if you’re a global superstar, forgetting faces and names happens to the best of us. In her case, the singer kept her embarrassing moment a secret for over 20 years – and we don’t blame her.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on June 5 to fess up to her blunder, and we’re just hoping the person involved will forgive her.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears met Mick Jagger – and she had no idea

Britney took a break from her usual dancing uploads to post a throwback photo of herself at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. The hitmaker, who was age 19 at the time, crossed paths with The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger for the first time.

Wearing a blue lace mini dress, the Lucky singer was in conversation with Jagger during an interview, but Britney admitted that she had “no idea” who she was talking to.

We can only assume that she wasn’t paying attention when Mick was introduced but she undoubtedly remained professional for the duration of the interaction. To make matters worse, the Rolling Stones singer admitted he was a “massive” Britney fan particularly because she covered one of their songs, to which she resoundingly agreed.

“Thank you, that means a lot,” she replied. But, as we now know, the pop singer was completely confused.

That being said. she deserves some slack. Britney was just 10 minutes away from performing her iconic Slave 4 U stage, which featured a live giant albino Burmese python draped over her shoulders while she wore only a bra top and shorts.

She was also only 19 years old and cited Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston as her influences, so being unfamiliar with The Rolling Stones is understandable.

The show went on despite Britney’s fear of snakes

“I think it was great but I wouldn’t do that now, never,” the singer admitted in 2016. “I’m totally scared of snakes but I was completely fearless. It was cool… I was [scared of snakes back then], but I was just so excited that I was like, ‘Whatever!'”

Britney, however, was determined to bring her performrance to the next level – and it definitely paid off. The moment has been the inspiration of countless Halloween costume.

The snake almost didn’t make it on stage after animal rights organization, PETA, publicaly urged the singer to avoid using real animals for entertainment.

PETA said: “We asked her not to do it because the animals – under the bright lights, and with all the noise and just the training that goes into making these cats behave – is stressful for them, but also very cruel, so we asked her to not have the animals onstage.”

Needless to say, the nonprofit was disappointed to see the python and caged wild cat on national TV.