











Britney Spears has made a comeback to social media with a honeymoon update after suddenly deleting her Instagram account.

Tying the knot with Sam Asghari earlier this month, the 40-year-old singer revealed the couple is yet to go on their honeymoon.

Suddenly deactivating her Instagram account, the pop star surprised fans with an update two weeks after marrying for the third time. Getting wed while moving house meant sadly delaying their honeymoon to another occasion.

The Toxic singer married her partner of five years, Sam Asghari, in a very intimate wedding at her home. The likes of Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace were the ones among the few A-list celebrities to attend the big day.

Britney Spears’ honeymoon overdue – “Not the smartest thing to do”

On June 22, the pop star returned to Instagram. The singer had reactivated her account to update her 41.6 million followers about her current whereabouts since exchanging vows with hubby, Sam Asghari.

The singer told fans the couple has not been able to go on their honeymoon, as they have recently moved into their new house in Los Angeles.

While posing in a bright blue and yellow bikini with a pair of sunglasses Britney stood amid the scenery of their swimming pool. She has also admitted to be making good use of the pool and garden.

Britney wrote: “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 …“

Nonetheless, the 40-year-old wrote that she is “shocked” to wake up every day in her new place.

“I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too…,” she continued. “Change is so great … As my kids say … That’s fetch !!!“

Britney said she’ll continue posting more content as “it keeps her on track”. Sounding optimistic, she ended the caption with “life is good.”

Fans react to Britney’s return – “I’m just getting started”

The following day after updating fans of her current whereabouts, the pop star posted on Instagram a video of a baby covered in chocolate. She paired the snap with JLo’s infamous quote “and let me tell you something else, I’m just getting started” playing in the background.

Amongst the heart-eyed and laughing-faced emojis, many fans of the singer were content to see her back on social media.

Happy about her return, a fan commented: “Brit you are backkkkk!!!!!” Another followed in capital letters: “OMG the princess of pop is back.“

“Welcome back queen 🔥,” wrote a third one.

Others pointed out that the singer was giving a reference to her iconic song “Gimme More,” as fans wait for the singer to release new music.

“Fairytales are real” as Britney and Sam tie the knot

On June 9, the couple said the “I do” after a five-year relationship. Britney announced her engagement to her beau showing off her four-carat diamond ring in September 2021. Sam got down on one knee after Britney’s nearly 14-year conservatorship ended.

Fast forward to the big day, the couple exchanged vows in Britney’s home in a very intimate ceremony in California. Although it was Britney’s third wedding, she described her hubby as her being her “prince.”

BBC reported that pop stars Selena Gomez and Madonna were among its attendees. Also, the likes of Ansel Elgort, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton, declined President Joe Biden’s invitation for a gig to attend her friend’s wedding.

Jamie and Lynn Spears, as well as her young sister Jamie Lynn, were notably absent at the wedding celebration. Meanwhile, the singer got a big scare after her first husband, Alexander gatecrashed Britney’s home and streamed via Instagram Live at the wedding venue.