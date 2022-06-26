











Britney Spears’ new husband Sam Asghari finally broke his silence over his bride recreating her iconic kiss with Madonna at their wedding.

The Toxic singer re-shared a snap of the two legendary performers sharing a peck after her nuptials over the weekend.

Britney had been on a social media hiatus for several days following her exchanging vows with her husband Sam. However, she returned to Instagram last week and posted photos with her fans.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear to jet off on their honeymoon

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Britney had told followers the newlyweds had moved home and didn’t get a chance to jet off on their honeymoon after their intimate wedding.

Although, it seems she and Sam are finally off on their travels as the pair snuggled up and shared clips of them kissing inside a private jet.

The Stronger hitmaker hasn’t officially said the couple are on their honeymoon but it seems likely as it comes a couple of weeks after saying ‘I do’.

Before they posed inside the plane, Britney posted the Madonna snap on Instagram – and Sam left a hilarious comment on the photo.

Britney honoured Madonna and highlighted her amazing achievements as a performer. She wrote: “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older 🤔🤔🤔 … am I becoming short like my mom ???

“Kissing the one and only Madonna 💋 !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!!

“Wow wow wow 🤯🤯🤯 !!!”

Sam’s hilarious reaction to Madonna and Britney’s kiss

Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty Images

But Sam comically penned underneath: “Minutes after we got married you cheated on me.”

Britney’s picture has received more than 865,000 likes and Sam’s comment has had a whopping 9,000 likes from her fans over his funny reaction.

One follower wrote: “You have a good sense of humor.”

A second penned: “Good one Sam.”

Whereas a third then added: “And right in front of you.”

But a fourth joked: “This is how Justin Timberlake feel in 2003.”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spares were the power couple of the early noughties, before splitting up. They met while filming for The Mickey Mouse Club back in 1992, alongside follow singer Christina Aguilera. Their romance was not confirmed until 1999 when the two hit the music scene, with Justin performing in the band NSYNC.

The couple dated until 2002 when they announced they had broken up.

Britney Spears kissed Madonna during their performance at the 2003’s MTV VMAs. The Like A Virgin singer had a prolonged kiss with Britney during the opening performance, with Spears channelling her co-performer by emerging out of a wedding cake dressed as a bride – like Madonna did in her own iconic 1987 VMAs performance.