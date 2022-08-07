











Britney Spears has broken her silence over claims from her ex Kevin Federline about their kids. The dad-of-six K-Fed claimed their two teenage sons are choosing not to see her right now, but Britney’s husband Sam quoted Will Smith and told him to ‘keep my wife’s name out of your mouth’.

Britney and Kevin were married between 2004 and 2007. Together, they have two children, Sean and Jayden, who are now 16 and 15, respectively.

After 15 years following their split, K-Fed has given his thoughts about his relationship with the 40-year-old popstar. The tell-all interview is set to be released on ITV next week, but a sneak peek has been released before then.

However, now Britney – and her husband Sam – has clapped back with statements of their own.

K-Fed claims Britney Spears’ sons are ‘choosing not to see her’

Days ahead of Kevin’s tell-all interview, he claimed to the Daily Mail their two sons chose not to attend Britney’s wedding.

As per the reports, the 44-year-old said neither he nor his two children Sean and Jayden Preston attended the intimate wedding between the singer and Sam Asghari in June 2022.

The former dancer claimed despite loving their mother, “they made the decision not to go to her wedding”. He added they also have chosen not to see her “right now”.

K-Fed dropped the bombshell with the news outlet and said both sons find it “tough” to see the Toxic singer’s racy Instagram posts. Occasionally, Britney will pose topless or nude by covering her modest areas.

The star weighed in on her now-ended 14-year-conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears. K-Fed said he believed it was “saving” her.

Kevin said: “They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position.

“So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything.”

Britney Spears, Sam and K-Fed: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth’

On August 6, Britney broke her silence via her Instagram stories over the K-Fed claims.

In a message to her ex-husband Kevin and her 41.9 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

She continued: “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram. It was long before Instagram. I gave them everything.”

Describing how she felt towards K-Fed’s comments, she said it was “hurtful”.

Britney Spears’ current husband Sam Asghari also rushed to defend her with a message for K-Fed on his own Instagram story.

He elaborated her two children did not distance themselves from their mother, and soon will be 18 to make such decisions.

He ended it with the infamous Will Smith’s quote from the Oscars after an incident with Chris Rock. Sam penned: “Keep my wife’s name… Out of your mouth”.

Britney’s conservatorship

The following day, the 40-year-old hitmaker posted another statement explaining the situation she had gone through during her almost 14-year-conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears.

Throughout the years 2008 to 2021, Britney alleged in court testimony she was told she couldn’t have more children.

She further claimed she was not permitted to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari during the conservatorship.

On August 7, the 40-year-old wrote: “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

The Pretty Girl then defended herself claiming other artists had done “worse when their children were extremely young”.

Britney ended: “I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behaviour and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with.”

