Britney Spears' Instagram vanishes leaving fans concerned over deleted account











Britney Spears is no stranger to Instagram, and regularly uses the social media platform to keep her followers updated about her life after her conservatorship ended last year. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the star’s page has now mysteriously vanished…

After a long legal battle #FreeBritney finally came to fruition last year as her conservatorship was terminated.

The 40-year-old has been very vocal about her newfound freedom and frequently shares her experiences with 157.2 million followers online.

However, Britney’s Instagram page disappeared on Saturday – one week after she posted a rant slamming her father, Jamie Spears, over his part during her controversial conservatorship.

If you go to search for the pop icon on Instagram, her account is nowhere to be seen…

Fans worried about the star

Fans have followed Britney on every step of her journey to freedom and therefore have been left understandably concerned by this latest move.

“WHERE IS @britneyspears INSTAGRAM,” one fan wrote.

“@britneyspears Sorry you lost your Instagram,” another added.

While a third said: “Anyone else see that @britneyspears deleted Instagram? #BritneySpears.”

“Did Britney Spears just delete her Instagram?” another person asked.

But this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that fans have been left concerned for the star…

Bizarre Instagram Live

This comes just days after Britney was caught off guard by her husband, Sam Asghari, in an Instagram Live.

During the stream, which was live from the couple’s bed, things became awkward after Sam asked Britney if she wanted to appear on camera.

“Can I show you or no?” he asked the singer, who was out of shot. Sounding confused, Britney replied: “Huh? Show me what?”

“On the Live,” Sam said, to which Britney responded: “What are you talking about?”

Realizing he was live streaming, the pop star said: “I’m always live!”

She added: “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now,” referencing the thousands of people who had tuned in. Sam then abruptly ended the video.

The clip was then reposted onto a Britney fan account and her bizarre behavior divided fans.

The drama doesn’t end there

Britney’s absence from the social media site also comes after Page Six published an interview with her former assistant, Felicia Culotta, who shared her concern about the pop star.

Felicia revealed she has not heard from Britney “in quite a while,” and although she writes letters to the singer “all the time” she has no idea if she receives them.

She also appeared in last year’s New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears and spoke positively about her former boss.

However, this didn’t go down too well with Britney, who fired up her Instagram earlier this month and slammed the “humiliating” documentaries about her – taking particular aim at Felicia.

“The best part to me was when my old assistant talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out!” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

The hitmaker continued: “I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her [Felicia] and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that! I mean, it doesn’t get lower than that … why did you say that?”

Britney insisted: “That’s not even true! Wasn’t it already bad enough what they did to me and on top of it everybody is getting together and doing the trashiest docs I’ve ever seen in my life saying it’s TO HELP ME?”