











Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have headed off on their honeymoon one month after tying the knot in a very intimate wedding at her LA home.

The Toxic singer and her hubby have packed their bags after moving home. The loved-up duo have gone on their awaited honeymoon in a private jet with their dog Sawyer.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram to update fans on the first days of the couple’s tropical getaway as Mr and Mrs,. They postponed their romantic trip due to having moved into their new home days after the wedding, Britney Spears explained.

But the superstar has shown fans how she’s planning to work on her bucket list.

Britney Spears and Sam head off on tropical honeymoon

On July 4, the pop star updated her 41.8 million Instagram followers with a lengthy paragraph explaining what the couple had been up to on the unknown island. In her previous post, the couple and their dog were together in a private jet heading off to a mysterious location.

Rocking a green bikini top and a leopar print bikini bottoms, the 40-year-old captioned: “It’s raining cats & dogs … I’m watching Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days … which is my fave comedy of all time … and eating fruit cause its too hot and muggy to eat hot food !!!“

She continued: “Good God just the fruit here … its cold and when it registers on my tongue … it melts and puts me in bliss silence but there is still the smallest crunch sound with the watermelon … so as I sing in the rain and possibly play in the muddy sand which is on my bucket list …..“

“Of course on my honeymoon the suns not out !!! The moment you beautiful people say … “The sun will always be out in California,” Britney concluded.

In the video, the singer was posing in the beach while she covered herself in sand and showcased her tanned figure.

“Hot girl summer” is on

A month since tying the knot and moving to a new home, fans of the singers have been leaving hundreds of comments happy the actress said ‘I do’.

It might have been “raining cats and dogs” (not in the clip, though) but the singer is not letting a bad weather ruin her honeymoon and have her moment as the princess of pop on the beach.

One fan wrote: “She’s living her best life and I’m here for it 😻❤️❤️❤️.”

“I love the sand scrub moment!!! Always worshiping you my princess of pop 💚💚💚🦊💚,” a second fan added.

A fan who joked on the lenght of the caption, commented: “I don’t know what she’s saying but girl I’m living 🌺❤️🥵.”

“Is that Sams shadow doing the filming?” another pointed out.

Sawyer is the couple’s plus one guest

Before posting the explicit clip, the singer shared the moment when the couple headed off to their destination. Sam and Britney were joined by their Australian Sheperd dog, whose name is Sawyer.

The couple traveled via a private jet and through the 14-second video, Sam is heard saying is laughing as the actor holds him tight. “He’s getting really big and heavy. He’s a big boy,” he said as the stewardess behind the couple was seen smiling.

The singer shared the heartwarming moment via her Instagram account, though the dog looked scared to be in such altitudes. She captioned it: “My baby 😍🐶!!!!“