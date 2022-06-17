Britney Spears just deleted her Instagram and it's driving us Crazy













Britney literally put a ring on it, shared the wedding pictures and then decided to wave goodbye to Instagram. The singer was giving fans everything they wanted and more by sharing regular updates, but her profile is now missing.

Just weeks after wedding Sam Asghari, who she could not legally marry during her conservatorship, Britney has put a Spear in it and taken herself off social media. Now, fans of the #FreeBritney movement are seriously disappointed.

The pop icon had been sharing multiple insights into her family life with social media followers, including the drama with her brother who she claimed wouldn’t let her drink alcohol during her conservatorship.

Britney deleted her Instagram

Britney’s Instagram page now comes up with a ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available’ message when you try to click on her page. Some fans joked that she must have blocked them, or thought it was simply their phones glitching.

However, it is true. Britney has now deactivated her Instagram account, and it wouldn’t be the first time. With no explanation, the singer has simply removed herself from the social media platform, leaving everyone confused.

It comes after a week-long online feud with her brother Bryan, and just weeks since she tied the knot with Sam Asghari. Britney was making digs at her family about her former conservatorship, before deleting her page with zero warning.

Back on March 16th, Spears deactivated her IG account without warning before returning two days later, on March 18th. So hopefully it won’t be long before the singer puts her account back into action.

what happened to britney spears instagram account — temp ˗ˏˋ ♡ ˎˊ˗ (@cunttingcals) June 17, 2022

Twitter goes Crazy at her absence

As soon as Britney deleted her Instagram, her fans noticed her absence. It appears that she removed her personal page on June 16th and has not brought the account back a day later. Most are convinced she’s simply having a break.

Several Instagram users took to Twitter to question what happened to her profile. One fan had a theory of their own and wrote: “Britney Spears deleted her Instagram so she could come back as Britney Asghari.”

Another reacted: “Britney Spears’ Instagram account is MIA so I guess I won’t be reading the news for a while.”

“Did Britney Spears delete her Instagram????” posted a viewer, which was the main question that fans were asking on Twitter after noticing her page was not loading for them.

Checking twitter to see if Britney Spears is off instagram or she blocked me.



I think she blocked me??? — Alyssa Hill (@LadyAlyssaEsq) June 17, 2022

It comes days after online brother drama

As per E! Online, Britney wrote about Bryan and other members of her family in a now-deleted Instagram post. The report states that Britney accused her brother of denying her alcohol during the conservatorship. Her post read:

You were never invited to my wedding… Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years??? You hurt me and you know it!!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight… look up at the moon and say F–K YOU!!!

Despite their recent drama, Bryan took to Instagram to celebrate his sister’s independence from the conservatorship in 2021 writing: “Happy Britdependence day!! proud of you Brit!“.

Is Britney Spears’ Instagram taking another vacation?



Only want to know so I know I’m not going crazy because I can’t find it. 🤣🤣🤣 — Chief Goose (@TheChiefGoose) June 17, 2022

