











We love a piece of Britney Spears and fans have been loving seeing her thrive in the recent months. The singer often shares life updates with her fans via her Instagram but her most recent was a little different and a little graphic, to say the least.

Before she diabled her Instagram this week, the star opened up about what it was like to breastfeed her sons when they were younger as well as discussing the strength that comes with being a mother.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the hilariously graphic Instagram post, keep reading to find out more.

Britney opens up about her breastfeeding experience

The picture in question showed Britney’s chest as she wore a lacy black bra, there were two blocks of writing over the picture depicting what it was like for her when she was breastfeeding, it explained:

Okay … so I breаst fed my 2 boys … like а freaking milk fаctory. I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out аnd reаdy to go аt аll times beside me as I was breаst feeding becаuse I never wanted my bаbies to go hungry!!! I wаs constаntly sprаying out аnd leаking because I was so full of milk аnd it kind of hurt my boobs!!! They got so full I was like, ‘hey, I will make а milk fаctory in my living room,’ аnd guess whаt… I did!!!” Britney Spears, Instagram

Don’t worry, it gets even better! Brit continued:

I hаd my breаst milk in literally 12 bottles at one point!!! Anywаys … I wаs in Mаui, аnd this new mom let me hold her 2-month-old bаby!!! I wаs extremely surprised because she was so small!!!! I held the bаby for аn hour as we tаlked аnd I guess as women our bodies hold memory because it was like my bаck cаme out аnd instinctive cаme bаck … it wаs immediаte! Britney Spears, Instagram

When I was breastfeeding I felt like the baddest m-f-cker in the world. I am so proud of Britney for always keeping it real.



Jamie, YOU WISH you could have been Britney Spears. You sad pathetic excuse of a man. pic.twitter.com/4HvA8ybPnO — Cookie. (@yayouyall) March 14, 2022

Britney also gave credit to strong mothers

During the post, she went on to describe how string her back had to be to carry her boys and she continued to give credit to other mamas and said:

The strength you cаn hold is unbelievable when you are a mom!!! Four years after my children were born, I wаs on tour chаnging in my quick chаnge room and milk started coming out of my breаst!!! Like a lot…. I couldn’t understаnd becаuse there were no bаbies nearby аnd usuаlly if thаt | hаppens which is extremely rаre it’s becаuse your body connects to аnother humаn being… Britney Spears, Instagram

The singer ended the post by talking about her journey through motherhood as well as discussing her dad and the day he became her conservator.

Britney has baby fever

It appears that the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer isn’t done with having babies just yet. Earlier this month the star went on a romantic getaway with her fiance Sam Asghari to French Polynesia.

During the holiday, Brit posted a picture that caught fans’ attention, her stunning topless pic was captioned:

Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!! Britney Spears, Instagram

We don’t know what this means but fans were very encouraging in the comment section and are hoping for a third baby Spears soon.

