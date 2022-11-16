









After her lengthy 14-year conservatorship ended, the pop star was finally able to control her own finances. A year later, Britney Spears reminisces on how it felt to use her own money for the first time in 15 years.

The popular singer was under a conservatorship looked over by her father, Jamie Spears and her attorney, and endured a long legal battle to have it removed. Britney became officially independent in late 2021 when her conservatorship was granted to come to an end, after it first was put in place back in 2008.

Britney now regularly updates her fans with her thoughts, feelings, and first experiences on social media.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Britney Spears shared how it felt using her credit card and money for the first time, as last Sunday marked one year since the judge terminated her conservatorship.

Britney Spears says using her own money left her ‘shaking’

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

On November 14, Britney Spears took to her personal Instagram account to share the story about using her credit card for the first time in 15 years.

Last winter, the singer’s conservatorship was terminated, it prevented her from having full control over her money and particular business choices.

In a lengthy message, Britney opened up about the hardships she had to go through.

“The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years…, she explained, before adding: “I hadn’t had cash in years… I forgot what it was like to buy something.”

In another paragraph, she added: “I got my first ATM card a year ago the exact date, October 19, 2021… A pretty big deal for me!”

She continued: “A year ago, [it] was my first time buying something with my own two hands… My legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes after I bought something… I’m not sure why? Honestly, I don’t know!”

Fans have ‘so much respect’ for the singer

Longtime fans of the singer didn’t hesitate to rush to defend the star following her ordeal.

The comments section quickly filled with fans who shared their thoughts while defending the singer. Many applauded her for speaking her truth, and not being afraid of what others thought.

Fans urged Britney to “go buy every little fun thing you possibly can” and “be happy”.

One fan commented: “Joy and soul freedom is the best revenge, my dear. You’re doing great.”

Another followed: “Britney. Nothing better than having your own independence you continue to enjoy and let nobody ever take that away from you again.”

“Let it out Brit, speak your truth,” a third fan commented

A user pointed out: “Finally free and rightfully angry.”

Britney faced a lot of changes over the past year

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Ever since the #FreeBritney movement became a reality, the beloved pop star has been going through a lot of changes in her personal life.

Two months before her conservatorship ended, she and her partner Sam Asghari announced their engagement. The couple were married in June in a private ceremony and now live together in a new home in Los Angeles.

Britney’s ongoing music career remains in doubt, as she has admitted not knowing whether to resume her career. iShe has sold more than 70 million records since she broke out into the music scene in 1999.

Nonetheless, Britney released a surprising collaboration with Elton John in August, with their song titled Hold Me Closer.

Now, she is actively posting on social media and continues to share her views with the public. The couple also suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, but they are still open to trying to grow their family.

