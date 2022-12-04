Britney Spears has been in the spotlight for more than two decades. During her career, the singer has built a legacy under her name. Starting at a young age, her life has been filled with a rollercoaster of emotions and hardships.

Britney Spears was only 16 when she first rose to fame. It didn’t take long until she became a pop star icon of the 21st century.

Two decades later and many achievements under her belt, Britney’s personal life came crashing down. This came after she says she was put her under a conservatorship against her will.

For more than 10 years, she was forced to work under strict rules and management. Avid fans started the #FreeBritney movement after also being worried about the singer. That is, until she broke her silence with the support of her longtime supporters.

Now living her best life and happily married, the singer isn’t afraid to show the truest version of herself.

Britney Spears’ dream to get married – and find her prince

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Before Britney found her Prince Charming, the singer was married twice before.

Her first marriage was with Jason Allen Alexander, and the couple only lasted 55 hours before the singer called it quits for wanting “different things”.

Britney tied the knot for the second time with Kevin Federline, and the two had two sons together, Sean (17) and Jayden (16). However, their marriage broke down three years after exchanging vows.

After her divorce, Britney never lost hope in finding the right man. It was when she crossed her eyes with personal trainer Sam Asghari while filming one of her music videos, where sparks flew again.

Love at first sight, Britney and Sam dated for five years before the actor proposed to the singer. They held a private wedding ceremony at their LA mansion in 2022.

Britney Spear’s career comeback with Elton John

Britney has had a very successful career throughout her life and was labeled the ‘Queen of Pop’. Fast-forward to now, it’s still as relevant as ever, just like it was when she took over in the late ’90s and early ’00s.

In 23 years as a singer, she has released nine albums, three EPS, and 48 individual singles. From ‘Baby One More Time’ to ‘Glory’, it was no surprise her records stormed the music charts.

Even though Britney stopped releasing music for quite some time, fans never lost hope of hearing an original song from their ultimate favorite singer again.

Six years since her last album and nine months since she was freed from the conservatorship, the 41-year-old released her first song with Elton John.

Conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement

Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

On February 1, 2008, Britney was placed under a conservatorship by Judge Reva Goetz. The decision meant her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M Wallet would run as her conservators.

What became a temporary conservatorship, turned into a permanent nightmare for her, she later said.

From 2008 until 2021, Britney was living by strict rules under the ruling. For almost 14 years, the singer was prohibited from marrying, having children, and managing her finances, she claimed in an LA court in 2021.

In 2019, Britney’s career was put on a hiatus after she was checked into a mental health facility.

It was then the first information about her conservatorship was leaked, describing her current situation.

Nonetheless, her father’s legal team ensured this had been done for the sake of the singer and sought to keep the conservatorship despite the backlash. Still, a #FreeBritney movement overtook social media with the hopes of setting Britney free with a documentary titled ‘Framing Britney Spears’ highlighting the case.

In June 2021, Britney addressed the issue, accusing her father and other family members, not having her best interests in mind and asked to terminate the conservatorship.

After months of fighting, fans saw the end of her lengthy conservatorship in November of the same year.

Her dreams of a bigger family

After five years with Sam, Britney was finally able to have her happy ending, with the couple being open about wanting to create their own family.

Before ending the conservatorship, the singer expressed her desire to grow her family, but claimed she was never allowed to do so.

In a heartbreaking statement during a hearing at the LA Superior Court, she alleged: “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.”

Weeks after announcing the news of Britney’s pregnancy during her honeymoon with Sam, they announced the heartbreaking news of the loss of their unborn child.

Finding her voice

Over the past few years, the singer has been slowly being more open on social media. Not afraid of sharing her innermost thoughts and opinions, she uses her Instagram freely. After 13 years of feeling suppressed by her conservatorship, she is now free to share her opinions with her millions of fans.

Whether it be dancing, writing lengthy paragraphs, or posting explicit photos of herself. She has not been afraid to experiment and find her own identity.

Whether you love her or hate her… It’s Britney, b****.

If you have been affected by this story, or for immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counselors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.

