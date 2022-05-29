Britney Spears ditched the Met Gala for bath with her dog in cosy night at home













Britney Spears plays Anna Wintour’s heart after sharing with her fans that she had been invited to the Met Gala but instead opted for a tranquil night “in the tub” with her dog.

Despite her stardom, Britney Spears is one of the few A-list celebrities that has never been to the Met Gala. However, the singer was absent from the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Despite having received an apparent invitation this year, the Toxic singer chose a cosy night in. But why?

Britney doesn’t attend the Met Gala and instead wears her PJs

On May 28, the pop star reposted a throwback video cradling her mushy cat, but this time she wanted it in “real-time” and “in silence.” The 40-year-old confessed to her 41.1 million Instagram followers her reasons for declining Anna Wintour’s supposed invite to the Met Gala.

Britney has never spoken about being invited to the Met Gala before, but suggested as she was going “to go”, it appears she may have had one this year.

One of the segments of the caption reads: “I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!!.” The singer also admitted that she hates flying, and that played a big part in her decision.

The news come two weeks after she and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared the couple had lost their baby early in their pregnancy journey.

Fans are convinced – “Britney Spears would have saved the Met Gala”

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Its long-running co-chair of the event, US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is the person who hands out the invitations. To her surprise, a guest decided not to show up.

Fans of the Stronger singer were left heartbroken after finding out that their favourite popstar would’ve made an appearance at the fashion’s biggest night out event. Oops, I guess fans will have to wait until next year.

Im sure Britney Spears would have saved the Met Gala from the disastrous dresses with a few exceptions. https://t.co/umKHv9G851 — Rami | Thank you Little Mix (@LP1enthusiast) May 28, 2022

Britney Spears was actually going to go to the Met Gala😫 — Chrissssy J (@mrcjbrowneyes87) May 28, 2022

Surprising guests that have never attended the Met Gala

The Met Gala has been hosting its major events since 1948. Despite previously being an event exclusively for A-list celebrities, chances are that if you’re famous and or influential enough, you will be getting an invite through the postbox.

Weirdly, despite their success, some of the most successful and relevant public figures from music, film, and generally Hollywood industry have yet not been in any of the annual Met Gala events.

Angelina Jolie

Adele

Paris Hilton

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Jennifer Anniston

Brad Pitt

Meryl Streep

Britney Spears

