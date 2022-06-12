











Britney Spear’s mum Lynne has broken her silence on her wedding with Sam Asghari by commenting on her Instagram post.

Under the thousands of comments congratulating and complementing the singer, the 67-year-old left hers. Mum Lynne broke her silence despite not being invited to her eldest daughter, Britney’s, wedding celebration.

In the intense and well-documented drama between the singer and her father Jamie, the singer claims she unable to have more children under a conservatorship. She also alleged she was not allowed to get married during the nearly 14-year order.

Britney Spears ties the knot for the third time with her ‘prince’

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On June 9, Britney married her longtime partner, Sam Asghari. The couple has been dating since 2016 after the pair met on the set of Britney Spear’s music video Slumber Party.

Sam and Britney got married in a very intimate ceremony that took place at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Can’t help falling in love with Britney Spears, who walked down the aisle by herself as the famous Elvin Presley tune was playing. Donatella Versace, who designed her wedding dress, also attended the wedding.

The star-studded guest list included the likes of Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. Paris Hilton reportedly turned down President Joe Biden’s offer for a DJ gig to be present on the day of her friend’s marriage.

Lynne Spears breaks her silence – “You look radiant and so happy!”

Her mum Lynne, her father Jamie, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were absent from the Britney Spears’ big wedding day. The singer has expressed trouble within her family following their involvement in Britney’s conservatorship.

According to Republic World, her brother Bryan Spears was the only member of the family to have been invited to witness his younger’s sister nuptials but did not show up.

The singer shared a few snapshots with her 41.5 million Instagram followers. Despite Lynn not being invited to the wedding, she left a few words to her daughter by complimenting her. What a bittersweet moment.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne commented. “Your wedding is the “Dream” wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” she continued.

The mum of the pop star ended the caption: “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!“

The wedding was celebrated a month after announcing the tragic loss of her baby during her early stages of pregnancy.

Ex-husband Jason Alexander crashes Britney’s wedding

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Britney might have left her Toxic past behind her, but it seems that some people are still trying to make it into the present. Her ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding venue hours before the big event and streamed it via Instagram.

In 2004, Jason and Britney Spears got married after they tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony. However, their marriage was annulled and only lasted 55 hours.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old streamed live at the entrance of the singer’s home by pretending to be invited. Jason made his way into Britney’s home and filmed the wedding venue while the staff were still finishing decorating it.

The live video also captured an argument with security but after the police’s involvement, Jason was arrested. He is now charged with misdemeanor trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of assault.

Minutes before the incident, Jason had posted on his Instagram stories. He said to have been aware of his ex-wife’s wedding and to be near the property to “crash” it.