Britney Spears 'overwhelmed' as she celebrates first new song in six years

The Grammy Award-winning singer told her 55.8 million followers on social media about the first track set to be released in several years on Wednesday, August 24.

The 40-year-old said it was “pretty damn cool” to sing with Elton, admitting she was “overwhelmed”.

However, at the same time, she deactivated her Instagram, which hasn’t been the first time.

Britney Spears’ first new song in six years with Elton John

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

The Toxic hitmaker marked the first single she is releasing in six years on Twitter – not Instagram, which she usually uses to update fans about her life.

The mum-of-two penned: “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me!”

The song, called Hold Me Closer, is an updated record of the 1971 hit Tiny Dancer Elton John released decades ago.

It will be the first set of new music from Britney since her album Glory in 2016. The singer previously vowed she wouldn’t have made new music or performed on stage while under her conservatorship.

Britney’s conservatorship was ended by a LA Superior Court judge in 2021, following a hearing where she pleaded to have more control over her life and her finances.

She alleged she wasn’t allowed to make decisions about herself, including if she was able to get married or have more children.

After 14 years, the conservatorship was brought to a close, giving Britney more of her life back. It seems she has now felt ready to make more music again.

“I choose happiness”

Britney further tweeted: “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today.

“I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

The star added she wanted to go back to how she felt when she was younger – “fearless”.

She added again she chooses “happiness and joy today” in the Twitter thread.

Fans rushed to shower the star with compliments and support.

One penned: “Mother, we love you, don’t be so hard on yourself. You deserve happiness and everything good life can offer to you. You’re a strong woman, more than you think.”

A second said: “Just remember Britney, we are all here on your side for you and with you … we couldn’t be any happier for you, and we are going to support you 100%. We are so happy to hear your beautiful voice once again.”

“So excited for you, Britney. We miss your music, but your well-being is more important. Your fans love you,” a third added.

It comes after Elton John was seen giving fans a sneak peek of the new single at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes, France, writes Mail Online.

He was seen singing a part of the new track and told listeners it was the new collab with Britney. Elton then told them the single is set to be released Friday.

