Britney Spears says 'sorry' but will stay on social media despite son's concerns











Britney Spears returned to Instagram and said sorry to her sons after Jayden spoke candidly about his relationship with the singer. It comes days after her musical comeback following a collaboration with Elton John.

The singer had taken another Instagram hiatus by temporarily deactivating her account for a matter of weeks in August.

However, the Toxic hitmaker returned a few days ago. She posted a series of clips, back to her old ways, of trying on clothes.

She also said sorry to her sons over them not being happy with her social media activity, but said she’ll continue posting.

Britney Spears says sorry to her sons

On September 3, the 40-year-old singer came back with another Instagram fashion reel. Throughout the clip, the singer also posed without a shirt, using her long blonde locks and a hat to cover any modesty. Elton John’s song Tiny Dancer played in the background as she brought back her iconic poses in the clip.

The lengthy message reflected on her latest collaboration with Elton John after their track Hold Me Closer was released last month.

In a message to her 42.1 million Instagram followers, her caption began: “GEEEZ see it hits me later… The fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician”.

After expressing excitement and gratitude for working with her idol, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer praised her sons’ talents.

She added: “My son might give him a run for his money! I have so much footage of him playing… Yep, my children are freaking geniuses!'”

The 40-year-old singer then admitted it has been “kinda scary he stopped seeing me” situation as reports come out that her sons haven’t seen her for some time, according to ITV News. She added, “either way, I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media,” before explaining she was also “not sorry” for showing details of her life on screen.

Fans tell Britney to “live her free life”

Following her post, fans rushed to send positive messages to the singer. Nonetheless, others highlighted the importance to continue to post social media content.

In capital letters, one fan claimed: “Don’t be sorry for living your best life”

A second fan wrote: “Love love love you. Keep going Britney, hopefully the trauma you have been through fades a little more each day you are living your free life.”

Whereas, a third claimed it was “not cool” to speak about her children on social media after the reported rift.

Responding to son Jayden’s claims

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In a pre-recorded segment for ITV News, Jayden spoke candidly about his thoughts on his mother’s social media presence. He claimed they were “to get attention” and raised concerns that it “may never stop”.

Nonetheless, the teenager expressed his desire to repair the relationship with the singer. Although he admitted it may take “a lot of time”. Jayden also said his mother’s racy posts have “gone on for years and years, and this actually may never stop”.

In a different heartfelt message via Instagram, Britney wrote: “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!! My love for my children has no boundaries, and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother…”

Britney Spears concluded her message by sending her love for both of her sons, wishing to see them face to face.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Britney Spears’ representatives for comment.

