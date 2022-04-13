Britney Spears screamed Gimme More and her fortune literally multiplied













Britney Spears has made a serious comeback by announcing she is pregnant to fiance Sam Asghari. From her jam-packed bank account to his acting career, the couple are raking in the millions with a baby on the way.

The Gimme More singer has been dominating headlines over the last year, from the #FreeBritney hashtag surrounding her conservatorship to more recent news: she’s expecting a baby with actor and fiance Sam.

We explored her long-running successful income, despite years of waiting for fresh music tracks. The iconic ‘2000s-era star is working on a new song ‘Get Naked (I Got A Plan)’, which she teased on Instagram.

She’s still got a whopping income, and paired with her fiance, they have millions to their name! And it’s not just music that Britney is a whiz at, but real estate investments, too…

OMG: 7 celebrities we would LOVE to see on One Night With My Ex

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears’ net worth

Britney Spears has a net worth of $60 million, according to Forbes. She rose to success after a four-year run of platinum No. 1 albums, a handful of Grammy award and a string of world tours that paid her tens of millions of dollars.

In 2002, Forbes named her the world’s most powerful celebrity, with an estimated $40 million of income before taxes and fees. Although she has a huge fortune, she had to pay millions in legal fees tied to her former conservatorship.

Court documents reviewed by the publication in 2020 revealed that her assets are mostly held in various brokerage accounts, real estate and cash. This shows her income hasn’t primarily been focused on income from making music.

Forbes also reported that Britney’s fortune is tiny compared to J-Lo, Jessica Simpson and Beyonce’s – as of 2021, the Halo singer had $420 million to her name – but she still has a huge wallet considering she hasn’t made music for years.

I’m starting to understand how Britney Spears felt about the whole conservatorship ordeal. Especially the part about not having any control over your money and how it’s spent. — The One and Only! (@RedaoraKF) April 12, 2022

Her fiance Sam Asghari’s fortune

Sam Asghari holds a net worth of $1 million, as per The Sun. This comes from his modelling career and fitness company Asghari Fitness, which was the focus of his cover for September’s Men’s Health magazine.

Britney’s fiance charges his clients $9 a week or $36 a month for a personalized fitness program that comes with seven-day meal plans, a shopping list, a members only app, video demonstrations for exercises and more.

In a video Britney posted after the engagement, she showed off her new ring designed by jeweler Roman Malayev. Her ring is estimated to have cost $70,000, as per The National News, and has her nickname “lioness” engraved inside.

LOOK AT THIS: Young Doc Antle was unrecognisable before his Tiger King days

How the singer made millions

Known as the late ’90s, early ’00s pop icon, Britney sold nearly 150 million records worldwide, including over 70 million solely in the United States, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Her singing career took off when she was just 15 years old. She had been appearing in stage productions and television series before signing with Jive Records in 1997.

The star’s first two studio albums, …Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again are among the best-selling albums of all time and made Britney the best-selling teenage artist of all time. And her success skyrocketed from there.

With first-week sales of over 1.3 million copies, Oops!… I Did It Again also held the record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States for 15 years.

Honestly, I think Britney is onto something showing off all her outfits in a video on Instagram. Cause if I spent money y’all gonna see these clothes!!! — Ashley (@Tacomahontas) April 12, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK