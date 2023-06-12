Despite Britney Spears and Sam Asghari declaring their love for each on social media, fans are still having doubts about their romance days after their first wedding anniversary.

Sam Asghari celebrated his first wedding anniversary to Britney Spears on June 9 with a heartfelt photo of their rings, captioned: “Happy one year to me and my better half.”

Britney, on the other hand, marked the milestone by deleting her Instagram – again. The Toxic singer kept private on the big day but has since reactivated her account to deny recent reports about her family.

Amid the drama, Sam has continued to show appreciation for his wife, but fans are now questioning their marriage due to his “recycled” photos.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sam Asghari old photos slammed as ‘damage control’

The Iranian-American model posted a loved-up photo with Britney on Sunday, showing the pair standing back-to-back with cheesy grins. Asghari, 29, wore a light blue denim jacket while Spears, 41, was a vision in red in a floral blouse and gold reflective sunglasses.

“Me & my baby lady,” he captioned the Instagram.

Harsh fans criticized Sam for never addressing Britney by name and accused him of “infantilizing” her.

“Why can’t you spell out her name?” one complained. “She’s a person who has one and yet you never seem to treat her like one. She’s not your possession to infantilize. Also, you ONLY post pics of her when there’s some sort of damage control going on and it’s always recycled pictures. Britney, I’m so so sorry,” they continued.

“In the middle of a lot of rumors this seems weird,” a second added.

Two hours after his upload, Asghari took to Instagram Story to flex his biceps during a gym session. The model sported a buzzcut rather than the quiff hairstyle as seen in his latest post.

“When was this photo taken though? He has a shaved head on his story,” one person observed.

“How quick did Sam’s hair grow??” another commented. “Oh wait. It’s an old pic. Because you know… he doesn’t have a recent one with his own ‘wife’.”

Thankfully, one fan was quick to defend the Asgharis: “I post old pics of myself and my partner all the time. This looks like Britney to me. Cute pic,” they said.

The “damage control” accusations stem from recent reports claiming that Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, was concerned about her alleged crystal meth intake. The media also reported that their teen sons, Preston and Jayden, “witnessed someone close to their mother bringing her what looked like drugs.”

The princess of pop denied the allegations in a lengthy post, calling them “so sad”.

“Everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent…Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above??? When they all go so low ???” she ranted.

The photo dates back to May 2023

The couple photo isn’t as old as fans have made it out to be; it was first seen on May 18 on Britney’s profile. The Lucky hitmaker posted a compilation video of their intense smooching session beneath a rose arch – get a room!

The video was filmed in the couple’s expansive home garden. “Ok so I’m proud of my flowers!!!” she boasted. “I’ve been pretty modest about my home!!! I’m redesigning my house!!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me every day.”

It’s unknown where the Asgharis currently reside; Britney and Sam moved into a Calabasas mansion worth $12 million in June 2022, but sold it for $10 million just eight months later.