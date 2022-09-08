









Britney Spears’ little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is among the celebrity contestants set to compete in Fox’s upcoming survival reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.

From campus to a survival show, Britney Spears‘ younger sibling Jamie Lynn is one of the 16 Special Forces celebrities. She will be going through different challenges straight out of real training.

The celebrity contestants will be aiming to survive in demanding conditions. These will take part at the Wedi Rum Desert in Jordan. As ex-special forces trainees and operatives run the camp, viewers can expect tough conditions, such as urinating in holes and sleeping on a metal bar covered by a thin sheet.

Jamie Lynn Spears and the Special Forces celeb contestants

On September 7, it was announced the Nickelodeon star would join FOX’s upcoming reality series.

The cast includes the likes of Mel B from Spice Girls, and Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Also, Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, Beverly Mitchell from 7th Heaven, and Kate Gosselin from John & Kate Plus 8. The celebrities will test their survival skills in the new series.

As reported by PEOPLE, the participants will go through “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.”

No way out. The contestants will only leave the dessert if they give up or are seriously injured. Expected to stay until the end, there will be no eliminations or voting.

A “life-changing experience”

The 31-year-old actress announced the news to her 2.2 million Instagram followers. She described it to be a “life-changing experience”, as she encouraged fans to tune in to “experience it” with her.

The images included posing with the cast as well as the moment some jumped from the helicopter. Jamie hasn’t confirmed herself if it was her marking the big leap.

She wrote: “So excited that I can finally share about this life-changing experience and the lifelong bonds I created with these amazing people during this process. No words can explain it, you just have to tune in to @foxtv to experience it with us.”

When is ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ coming out?

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials at FOX.

“In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength.”

Produced by Minnow Films, Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke, it will premiere in January 2023 on FOX.

