











Britney Spears’ recent video wearing a yellow dress has sparked rumours it’s yet another cry for help. Despite what internet sleuths are speculating, it’s actually her favourite colour.

The Princess of Pop is known for her eccentric dancing videos on Instagram. Fans loving seeing the singer wildly spinning around and whipping her hair. We’re still puzzled on how she’s not dizzy – we’re dizzy and getting whiplash just watching her bust the moves.

Her latest upload is a tad more mellow as Britney flaunted her summery floral sundress. Although the light-hearted post has been interpreted as a hidden message once again. The singer, however, has never confirmed it.

Britney Spears’ yellow dress sparks unconfirmed hidden signal saga

Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic

A comment writing “giving us all the yellow” has resulted in a lengthy thread of replies. Fans were debating on whether the post is actually a cry of help, or just a harmless upload.

“For me , its a message for help (yellow and turn, she already did it in the past for ask help),” one commented.

On the other hand, legions of fans are defending Britney: “Do you really think she’s seeing y’all deranged comments ‘WEAR YELLOW IF YOU’RE IN TROUBLE’. There’s like a 1/5 chance she’s going to wear yellow on any given day cos it’s her fave colour…” one wrote.

It’s true, yellow is her colour of choice – she said so in 2020 post.

Another claims that she’s simply poking fun at those urging her to wear yellow as a signal.

View Instagram Post

A now-deleted post uploaded prior to the dress has also added to the fire, convincing one fan that she’s “not ok”.

“She was way too controlled previously and now who knows, either way she’s not ok,” they commented.

“She is not ok, she posted the hundredth post like this to show what exactly? I love her but I think something is wrong.”

That’s not all; her marriage with new husband Sam Asghari is coming under fire. However, as outsiders, the public barely know anything about the relationship.

The singer, however, is seemingly happier than ever with Sam, so who are we to judge?

View Instagram Post

“Wear this colour if you need help”

Concerned comments on Britney’s photos are nothing new.

In 2020, fans urged her to wear yellow on TikTok “if you need help”. Then the singer did indeed sport a yellow crop top on Instagram, though she never confirmed the meaning, if any, behind it.

TikTok creators such as IInnkastar and BebopandBebe are also two stars at the centre of conspiracy theories, but their continued normal social media activity, despite the thousands of concerned comments, hasn’t proved the rumours.

Social media users are also reminded if they any concerns over content they see online, they should report it to the platform straight away.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

