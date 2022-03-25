Britney Spears’ son hits the right note with his piano-playing gift













Britney Spears’ 15-year-old son, Jayden appears to be following in his mom’s footsteps as Britney posts adorable Instagram, boasting about her son’s highly impressive piano skills.

The singer made the post on Thursday 24 March and gushed about her two boys, Jayden and his 16-year-old brother Preston, calling them both “geniuses.”

Keep reading if you want to find out more about her son’s impressive skills on the piano, as well as Britney’s struggles with her boys “growing up so fast.”

Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Britney says her son is a genius

During the Instagram post the musician mentioned that her 15-year-old son can “play jazz and literally anything on the piano”, she is clearly a proud mom as she went on to add:

His gift scares me. We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues. Britney Spears, Instagram

We don’t get to see Jayden’s piano skills that much however we did get to see them over on his and his brother’s Instagram page in 2021 during a breathtaking Instagram video – let’s just say, Brit wasn’t lying when she said his skills are scarily impressive! Click here to see the video.

Britney says her boys are “growing up so fast”

Fans were quick to comment on the post saying how grown up and mature her boys are looking and earlier this year Britney made a post agreeing and describing just how big the brothers are becoming, she said:

I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ Britney Spears, Instagram

Britney is now engaged to her new fiancé Sam Asghari who popped the question to his Gimme More girlfriend just two months after her conservatorship was terminated.

Britney is thinking about having another baby

It appears that the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer isn’t done with having babies just yet. Earlier this month the star went on a romantic getaway with her fiance Sam Asghari to French Polynesia.

During the holiday, Brit posted a picture that caught fans’ attention, her stunning topless pic was captioned:

Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!! Britney Spears, Instagram

We don’t know what this means but fans were very encouraging in the comment section and are hoping for a third baby Spears soon.

