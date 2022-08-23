











Toxic singer Britney Spears has opened up over how she was “traumatized” by her past and that most nights she ‘cries herself to sleep’ over it.

The brave musician took to Instagram to share her innermost thoughts on her personal history and the various obstacles she has had to overcome.

The 40-year-old informed followers on how her life is not “picture perfect” and she is “insecure as hell”.

It comes after the star’s conservatorship was ended by a LA Superior Court judge last year.

Britney opens up in brave Instagram post

The mum-of-two wrote: “Everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past … and who can forget those documentaries 🎥 ???

“So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life … well the truth is, my spirits are better, but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life 😔.

“There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity.”

The Oops I Did It Again Hitmaker added how she learned how to “act on stage” but has “no clue” in real life, after her years of performing.

View Instagram Post

Fans rush to send star positivity and love

Her followers quickly raced to the comments to show their support to the musician. The post was shared on August 22, and it didn’t take long to rack up 96,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments.

One declared: “We love you no matter what”.

A second said: “I hope you get to heal sending love and positivity”. A third added: “We all are a work in progress,” with a love heart emoji.

While a final commenter penned: “There is nothing about you that needs fixed”.

Britney Spears and ‘project rose’

The singer chose a photo of a pink rose as the post picture. Britney Spears’ project rose remains a mystery after years of the star mentioning it randomly in social media posts.

Britney would talk about ‘project rose’ in small references on honest and emotional posts. These may be about her past, life and future, or on making her own decisions.

However, what the actual project is – and whether it’s something physical – is yet to be confirmed.

Fans are also catching on to the hints, with the singer posing in outfits with roses in them, or holding the flower. She may also explain a photo was captured for the project, or in this case, use a snap of a rose as the main photo.

Yet, no one is none the wiser – except for Britney herself – on what project rose really is.

We’ll have to wait to find out.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

