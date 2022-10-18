









Kayla Bailey tragically passed away last month and her mother, Brooke Bailey, known for reality show Basketball Wives, live-streamed the funeral so family, friends and fans who couldn’t make the service could pay their respects.

Kayla was just 25 when she was killed in a car accident on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Her funeral was held on Monday (October 17) and was live-streamed to the world.

A Radical Life | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 11370 A Radical Life | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wNYocLTlnmk/hqdefault.jpg 1112052 1112052 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Kayla’s funeral was shared via live-stream

The funeral of Kayla Bailey took place on October 17, with the entire ceremony live-streamed on YouTube for fans, friends and family to pay their respects.

Those who watched the funeral described the ceremony as a “tragically beautiful service” as family members and friends read eulogies.

A singer also performed during the service, which fans in the comments section described as “magical” and “special.”

If you would like to watch the live-stream of the funeral, click here.

What happened to Kayla Bailey?

Memphis Police Department identified Kayla, 25, and driver Julius Weaver, 38, Kayla’s boyfriend, as the victims of a collision with a tractor-trailer at about 4am on Sunday, September 25 on a stretch of highway near Hollywood, Tennessee, People reports.

Brooke, 45, announced her daughter’s death on Instagram. In the heartbreaking caption, she wrote:

Forever my baby Pretty Black, aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.

View Instagram Post

Kayla Bailey loved fashion and beauty

Kayla mainly stayed out of the spotlight but we do know she was working as a certificated hairstylist and ran her own business, KNB Inc. She also had an Instagram page with more than 19,000 followers.

She loved all things fashion and beauty and paid close attention to her look and style, which was loved by fans.

Instagram also highlights Kayla – much like her mother – was the life of the party as she frequently posted pictures of herself out and about enjoying life.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK