Louie Ruelas is giving RHONJ fans and housewives Brooks Ayers vibes













Since The Real Housewives of New Jersey launched season 12, all kinds of rumours have been circulating about Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend, Louie Ruelas. Teresa has said that at the moment she’s all about “love, love, love” and anyone attempting to dim her shine quite frankly isn’t welcome to.

However, it seems that many of her castmates and friends aren’t convinced that Louie is the great guy that Teresa thinks he is. Margaret Josephs hasn’t been shy in coming forward with her thoughts on the rumours and she and Teresa have had a huge falling out during season 12. Housewives from different shows and RHONJ viewers have been getting Brooks Ayers vibes from Louie Ruelas in 2022.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax BridTV 9002 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iPcvLDAEWa8/hqdefault.jpg 973806 973806 center 22403

Who are Brooks Ayers and Louie Ruelas?

Brooks Ayers is former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend.

Brooks appeared on RHOC alongside Vicki from season 7 and the two were together for five years from 2010 until 2015.

Louie Ruelas is RHONJ star, Teresa Giudice’s current fiancé and the two have been an item for almost two years in 2022.

OMG: Riley Burruss denies being “jealous” of her dad’s six other children

Fans compare Louie Ruelas to Brooks Ayers

Since Louie Ruelas has been the centre of the drama on RHONJ in 2022, many Real Housewives fans have been comparing him to Brooks Ayers.

Rumours around Louie’s past have been the cause of beef between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice during RHONJ season 12.

One viewer tweeted: “I do not trust Tre’s new man. I am getting Brooks opportunist vibes“.

Another fan said: “Guys, I’m scared we’re seeing the second coming of Brooks in s12 of RHONJ I hope I’m wrong.“

One more tweeted: “I’m sorry, Louis is CRINGE. This feels super inauthentic and performative. He’s Brooks 2.0“.

Speaking on her Two T’s In A Pod podcast in March 2022, Tamra Judge also said that Louie’s scroll gave her “Brooks vibes” too.

Idk I still get Brooks Ayers vibes 😬 I hope it works for them though, plus we need a good NJ wedding 💃🏻 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/mR0AtV3Hwo — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) October 21, 2021

Does Brooks Ayers have a new wife?

Following his split from Vicki Gunvalson, Brooks moved on and has a new love in his life.

Brooks is now married to a woman named Christy Groves Lindeman. He shares photos of himself and Christy on his Twitter page but his Instagram account is private.

Taking to Twitter in February 2022, Brooks shared a photo of himself and his wife captioned: “New profile pic”.

The former RHOC star has almost 19K followers on Twitter and writes in his bio: “A 1989 Graduate of MSU. #Hailstate. I love MSU sports and my family! Healthcare Sales.”

NO WAY: RHOC fans are unconvinced Vicki didn’t know truth of ex Brooks’ cancer storyline

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK