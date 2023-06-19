Bruce Willis posed alongside his second youngest daughter in a ‘beautiful’ Father’s Day tribute posted by his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Although Emma celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday, June 18, the model took time out of her special day to also pay tribute to her husband.

The Willis family have been sharing updates with the Die Hard star’s fans as he continues his health battle. Last March, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. The following year, the actor’s family said he has progressed to frontotemporal dementia. They continue to share moving posts about this journey for both Bruce and their whole family.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Bruce Willis shares ‘beautiful’ unedited moment with daughter

This year’s Father’s Day, annually celebrated on the third Sunday in June, saw Emma Heming Willis praise her husband as the “gift that keeps giving.”

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” Emma captioned a photo of Bruce and his daughter Mabel. “What he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience.”

This tender moment sees the father-daughter duo embrace as Mabel smiles with her eyes closed. Supporters were quick to celebrate this “beautiful” family moment.

Scout, Bruce’s second eldest daughter shared with Demi Moore, commented that Emma’s post was “so so true and so beautiful.”

Bruce Willis’ other daughters pay tribute to ‘girl dad’

The Sixth Sense star Bruce Willis has five daughters from his two marriages, three with Demi Moore and two with Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer, shared a tribute to her “girl dad” on Father’s Day. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer wrote to Instagram. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game.”

“I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father,” Scout wrote of her celebrity father.

Demi Moore says she’s ‘forever grateful’ to Bruce

It wasn’t just Bruce Willis’ wife and daughters who thanked him for being a wonderful father, as ex-wife Demi Moore also chimed in to celebrate the Die Hard star.

“Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls,” Demi shared with her Instagram following of 4.6 million. She accompanied this caption with a sweet photo of Bruce and their children, all sticking out their tongues.